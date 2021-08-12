Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois State Police Announces Three Upcoming Cadet Classes

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police (ISP) announces three upcoming Cadet Classes and encourages applicants from all of Illinois’ diverse communities to join the ranks of the ISP as we continue to build toward our next 100 years. Two of the new classes will be traditional classes while one will be a fast track class, providing certified police officers an opportunity to become Illinois State Troopers through participation in an accelerated training program.

