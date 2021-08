Three Hopkinton products played key roles for the Roger Williams University men’s lacrosse team, which went 8-4 in a shortened 2021 season. Tyler Zanini was named to the All-Commonwealth Coast Conference first team for his play as a long-stick middie. The freshman led the team and ranked fourth in the conference with 22 caused turnovers, while his 34 ground balls ranked second on the Hawks. Ryan Bannon, a junior goalie, was named to the All-CCC third team after recording an 8-4 record with a 10.45 goals-against average, both ranking third in the CCC. He totaled 120 saves with a .511 save percentage. Hunter Goodrow, a junior defender, also was named All-CCC third team and earned a spot on the CCC All-Academic team. Goodrow, who also competes on the Roger Williams wrestling team, recorded 13 ground balls and forced seven turnovers while starting all 12 games. …