Celebrity Gossip: Kim Kardashian, Ryan Reynolds, David Schwimmer + More!

KANYE MADE KIM MORE CONFIDENT: Kim Kardashian appeared on Kristen Bell and Monica Padman’s We Are Supported By… podcast Wednesday (Aug. 11th) where she attributed her newfound self confidence to her ex-husband. The SKIMS founder revealed that she didn’t mind leaving unflattering footage of herself in the final episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians because learned from Kanye West that she should live in the moment. She said her ex is someone who “absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any perception of him was, as long as he was true to himself.”