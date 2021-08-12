Cancel
Astronomy

NASA Probe Finds Higher Chance of Asteroid Bennu Striking Earth

By Meghan Bartels, SPACE.com
Scientific American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the possibility of an asteroid called Bennu slamming into Earth a lifetime from now was keeping you up at night, NASA scientists think you can rest a little easier. The agency’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft spent more than two years closely orbiting the space rock. And with that incredibly detailed view of the asteroid, experts studying potential space rock impacts with Earth have been able to fine-tune their existing models of Bennu’s future.

California State
