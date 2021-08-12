Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

What is the effectiveness of the Tzanakis scoring system modified by the Delta Neutrophil Index in the diagnosis of acute appendicitis in pregnant women?

physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

Acute appendicitis is the most common cause of abdominal pain that is unrelated to pregnancy in pregnant women. The aim of this study was to evaluate the performance of the Alvarado, Ohmann, and Tzanakis scores in the prediction of acute appendicitis in pregnant women and compare the hematological parameters. Herein,...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appendicitis#Neutrophil#Delta#Pubmed#Histopathological#Dni#Ankara City Hospital#Faculty Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Star-News

Unvaccinated pregnant women at high risk of delta variant

(Ian Waldie/Getty Images) (AUSTIN, Texas) Austin Public Health is encouraging all pregnant and breastfeeding womento get vaccinated against COVID-19. At a news conference on Monday, Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said unvaccinated pregnant women are ending up in the hospital with severe cases, leaving some on a ventilator or resulting in a stillbirth, according to KVUE.
Austin, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

Growing number of pregnant women hospitalized with COVID as Delta Variant surges

AUSTIN, Texas — Doctors in Texas are seeing more pregnant women with severe symptoms in the hospital due to the Delta Variant. “We've all seen over the past several weeks an increase of maternal moms that are pregnant, ending up hospitalized and ending up in our ICU,” said Jessica Clay Ehrig, a doctor of maternal-fetal medicine at Baylor Scott and White. “From the pregnancy side, we're also seeing increased complications. Those complications include preterm birth and prematurity, increased risk of preeclampsia for these moms which can require preterm delivery, and unfortunately also increased risk of stillbirth.”
Women's Healthfox8live.com

Question for pregnant women: To vaccinate or not?

(CNN) – Pregnancy in the time of COVID comes with a big decision on whether to get vaccinated. The spread of the delta variant puts expectant mothers at higher risk of infection, hospitalization and pre-term labor than at any point during the pandemic. And it doesn’t help that guidance keeps...
Public Healtharcamax.com

COVID-19 shots urged for pregnant women as delta spread widens

U.S. health officials stepped up calls for pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as new evidence showed no increased risk of miscarriage from the shots. Women who received messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccines before 20 weeks of pregnancy have no higher risk of miscarriage or other safety concerns than the general population, according to an analysis of an agency registry. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its message to recommend shots for pregnant women; it had previously said they were eligible.
Women's Healthraynetoday.com

CDC now urging all pregnant women to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as delta surges

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now advising all pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, citing new data on the matter. “CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Women's Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Biochemical and clinical predictors in pregnant women with antiphospholipid syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus: comprehensive update.

Autoimmune diseases as antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) could cause many maternal complications. The most common maternal complications of autoimmune diseases are lupus flare, hypertension, nephritis, preeclampsia (PE), eclampsia, and poor pregnancy outcomes which including preterm delivery and pregnancy loss. Only the lupus anticoagulant in the greatest prospective multicenter study has been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes of the APS.
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Newborns with COVID-19 antibodies

BANGOR — New research suggests pregnant mothers who get the COVID-19 vaccine could be doing more than protecting themselves. According to Dr. David Koffman, vice president of medical affairs at St. Joseph Hospital, there has been a lot of vaccine hesitancy since the vaccine rollout began in December of 2020, including among pregnant women.
High Point, NCPosted by
High Point Enterprise

High Point mother urges vaccination for pregnant women

As an expectant mother who already had two young children, Carly White knew all of the necessary precautions to take during her third pregnancy. There was just one problem, though — the first two children weren’t born in the midst of a deadly viral pandemic. While most people were debating whether it was safe for them to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the 34-year-old High Point woman had to decide whether the vaccine was safe not only for her but also for her unborn child.
Women's HealthNewswise

What Pregnant Women Need to Know About Getting Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reinforcing its recommendation that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine following new data underscoring its safety and effectiveness throughout pregnancy. This recommendation comes at a time when doctors across the country are reporting an uptick in the number of unvaccinated pregnant people...
Women's Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Parvovirus b19 infection in pregnancy – A review.

Parvovirus B19 (B19V) is a widespread infection that may affect 1-5% of pregnant women, mainly with normal pregnancy outcome. Vertical transmission occurs in 33-51% of cases of maternal infection. B19V infection is an important cause of fetal morbidity (fetal anaemia and non-immune hydrops) and mortality, predominantly in the second trimester. Diagnosis of B19V infection requires a multi-method approach using mainly serology and PCR techniques. Severe fetal anaemia is managed with intrauterine transfusion with perinatal survival rates following intrauterine transfusion ranging from 67% to 85%. If fetal anaemia is mild, and considering that hydrops can spontaneously resolve, invasive therapy is not recommended and B19V complicated pregnancy may be non-invasively monitored by serial ultrasound examination and MCV-PSV measurements. As an alternative, intrauterine IVIG therapy has been described with successful treatment of fetal hydrops. No specific antiviral therapy or vaccine is presently available for B19V infection but efforts in the search for compounds inhibiting B19V replication are now being pursued. New virus-like-particle based parvovirus B19 vaccine candidates, produced by co-expressing VP2 and either wild-type VP1 or phospholipase-negative VP1 in a regulated ratio from a single plasmid inSaccharomyces cerevisiae have been developed and show sufficient promise to test in humans.
Clovis, CAABC30 Fresno

Trying for a baby? The COVID vaccine is safe and recommended for you

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Moms and moms-to-be trust doctors with pregnancy, with caring for their unborn child, even with getting pregnant. But data shows when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, there's hesitancy, despite the recommendation of their doctors. "There's no reason from a medical standpoint that our patients who...
Educationwypr.org

Protecting The Health Of Black Mothers

Black women’s risk of dying from infections, high blood pressure, blood clots and other treatable conditions during and after pregnancy is more than twice the risk of white women. Dr. Latey Bradford of the University of Maryland’s Family Medicine Clinic says pregnant Black women also confront more health dangers that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy