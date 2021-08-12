Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Clinical factors associated with a placenta accreta spectrum.

By References PubMed
physiciansweekly.com
 5 days ago

Placenta accreta spectrum (PAS) is a life-threating obstetric complication, and prenatal prediction of PAS can decrease maternal morbidity and mortality. The aim of this prospective cohort study was to determine the clinical factors associated with PAS. Pregnant women who delivered at a university hospital were enrolled. Clinical data were collected...

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Placenta Accreta#Prospective Cohort Study#D C#Cs#Uae#Kobeobgy Med Kobe U Ac Jp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Women's Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Biochemical and clinical predictors in pregnant women with antiphospholipid syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus: comprehensive update.

Autoimmune diseases as antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) could cause many maternal complications. The most common maternal complications of autoimmune diseases are lupus flare, hypertension, nephritis, preeclampsia (PE), eclampsia, and poor pregnancy outcomes which including preterm delivery and pregnancy loss. Only the lupus anticoagulant in the greatest prospective multicenter study has been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes of the APS.
Women's HealthNewswise

Study: Pregnant women do well with COVID vaccine

Newswise — A survey of more than 17,000 pregnant and lactating individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccine showed that the individuals did not experience symptoms any more severe than their non-pregnant counterparts. The UW Medicine study, published today in JAMA Network Open, showed “there were not any increased reactions in...
Women's Healthdocwirenews.com

Placental uterine artery embolization followed by delayed hysterectomy for placenta percreta: A case series

Gynecol Oncol Rep. 2021 Jul 16;37:100833. doi: 10.1016/j.gore.2021.100833. eCollection 2021 Aug. We describe outcomes of patients with suspected placenta percreta treated with placental uterine artery embolization (P-UAE) followed by delayed hysterectomy. This is a prospective case series of subjects from 2005 to 2018 with suspected placenta percreta who underwent P-UAE at the time of cesarean delivery followed by delayed hysterectomy. Both scheduled and unscheduled surgical cases were included. Maternal characteristics, surgical approaches, intra- and postoperative outcomes were abstracted from medical records. In total, twenty-two subjects were included. Median (interquartile range, IQR) delivery gestational age was 34.6 (31.9, 35.7) weeks, occurring as scheduled in 17 (77.3%) subjects and unscheduled in 5 (22.7%). Delayed hysterectomy was performed as scheduled in 17 (77.3%) subjects at a median (IQR) 40.5 (38.0, 44.0) days after delivery, and 5 (22.7%) subjects had a hysterectomy prior to scheduled date, median (IQR) 27.0 (17.0, 35.0) days after delivery. Indications for the 5 unscheduled hysterectomies included bleeding (n = 3) and suspected endometritis (n = 2). Three subjects (13.6%) received a blood transfusion (1, 3, 3 units) during delivery, and 7 (31.8%) were transfused during delayed hysterectomy (median [IQR] 2 [1,3] units). Three (13.6%) subjects had bladder resection at the time of hysterectomy; 1 (4.5%) had an unintentional cystotomy and 1 (4.5%) had a ureteral injury. P-UAE followed by delayed hysterectomy appears to be a safe and feasible, although appropriate patient selection and close surveillance are imperative, as 22.7% of patients underwent unscheduled hysterectomy.
Women's Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Parvovirus b19 infection in pregnancy – A review.

Parvovirus B19 (B19V) is a widespread infection that may affect 1-5% of pregnant women, mainly with normal pregnancy outcome. Vertical transmission occurs in 33-51% of cases of maternal infection. B19V infection is an important cause of fetal morbidity (fetal anaemia and non-immune hydrops) and mortality, predominantly in the second trimester. Diagnosis of B19V infection requires a multi-method approach using mainly serology and PCR techniques. Severe fetal anaemia is managed with intrauterine transfusion with perinatal survival rates following intrauterine transfusion ranging from 67% to 85%. If fetal anaemia is mild, and considering that hydrops can spontaneously resolve, invasive therapy is not recommended and B19V complicated pregnancy may be non-invasively monitored by serial ultrasound examination and MCV-PSV measurements. As an alternative, intrauterine IVIG therapy has been described with successful treatment of fetal hydrops. No specific antiviral therapy or vaccine is presently available for B19V infection but efforts in the search for compounds inhibiting B19V replication are now being pursued. New virus-like-particle based parvovirus B19 vaccine candidates, produced by co-expressing VP2 and either wild-type VP1 or phospholipase-negative VP1 in a regulated ratio from a single plasmid inSaccharomyces cerevisiae have been developed and show sufficient promise to test in humans.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Industryohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: Three new side effects found with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have played an important role in reducing the risks and effects of the coronavirus pandemic, in and around the UK. The effectiveness of the vaccine is way more than the current declining risk of having complications, but three new side effects have emerged and they are linked to the aforementioned COVID vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently actively looking into this issue.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
MLBthemainewire.com

What is the true vaccine breakthrough rate? The CDC doesn’t want you to know

Over a recent 12-day period the Milwaukee Brewers had nine players test positive for COVID-19. While we don’t know the vaccination status of all the players, the team disclosed that most of the players were vaccinated for COVID-19, including former MVP Christian Yelich, who tested positive after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Scandal: Nurse is Suspected to Have Injected Thousands of People With Salt Water Instead of the Real Doses

Going to get vaccinated for COVID but instead receiving an injection with saline solution may sound amusing to many of us. But it’s what supposedly happened to thousands of Germans. A nurse is suspected of having replaced over 8,500 vaccine doses with salt water, as health officials from the German state of Lower Saxony report.
California Statewashingtonnewsday.com

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them.

According to a poll, around half of California’s vaccinated residents believe unvaccinated people irritate them. In less than a month, Californians will vote on whether or not to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office, but a majority of them claimed they support COVID-19 mandates and oppose unvaccinated people’s decisions. Despite...
HealthKevinMD.com

Delta surge warning: Ignoring jaw pain comes at too high a price

As surges of the Delta variant alarm officials and citizens in this country and around the world, while the cases of COVID-19 have reached more than 200 million worldwide, a less visible threat re-emerges. If health care professionals are not allowed to perform non-emergency procedures, as was the case in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy