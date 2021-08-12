A-B Tech Reinstates Mask Mandate, Announces Vaccine Incentives for Fall Semester
A-B Tech President John D. Gossett announced today that the college will reinstate its mask requirement at all A-B Tech locations for the Fall Semester, following the lead of federal, state and local guidance. A-B Tech still plans to continue in-person classes this fall, but will enforce masking, enhanced cleaning, and distancing measures, as well as vaccine incentives, to curtail the spread of COVID-19.abtech.edu
