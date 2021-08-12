Cancel
A new pipeline for clinico-pathological and molecular placental research utilizing FFPE tissues.

The placenta is at the core of many pregnancy pathologies, but we have limited knowledge about placental function because of two key research barriers: 1) lack of guidelines for sample collection and pathologic diagnosis; and 2) limited tools are available for molecular analysis of stored placental samples. We aimed to create a searchable, population-based placental database of pathologic diagnoses, and to validate molecular methods for gene expression studies of matching formalin fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) placental blocks. Our database has over 1000 pregnancies coded for clinical diagnosis with corresponding FFPE blocks that are available for gene expression studies. RNA harvested from FFPE tissues is of sufficient quality for downstream applications. We successfully used this pipeline to identify FFPE placenta from term and preterm pregnancies, and compared their gene expression. The establishment of this platform, which links clinicopathological data and molecular gene expression, will increase our understanding of obstetrical diseases.

#Washington Dc#Placenta#Pathological#Columbia University#Ffpe#Rna#Elsevier Ltd
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
CancerMedicalXpress

New strategy for precise isolation and molecular analysis of circulating tumor cells and fusion cells

A century ago, German pathologist Otto Aichel discovered that tumor cells could fuse with immune cells, forming fusion cells with both immune cell motility and tumorigenic ability of tumor cells, which are more likely to spread and metastasize through the circulatory system. Due to the limitation of currently available approaches, such fusion cells are difficult to be isolated and analyzed thoroughly.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Natural products attenuate PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling pathway: A promising strategy in regulating neurodegeneration.

By Sajad Fakhri,Amin Iranpanah,Mohammad Mehdi Gravandi,Seyed Zachariah Moradi,Mohammad Ranjbari,Mohammad Bagher Majnooni,Javier Echeverría,Yaping Qi,Mingfu Wang,Pan Liao,Mohammad Hosein Farzaei,Jianbo Xiao. As common, progressive, and chronic causes of disability and death, neurodegenerative diseases (NDDs) significantly threaten human health, while no effective treatment is available. Given the engagement of multiple dysregulated pathways in neurodegeneration,...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Correlation between functional capacity and oxidative stress and inflammation in hemodialysis patients.

By Ítalo Caldas Silva,Débora Fortes Marizeiro,Elizabeth De Francesco Daher,Tainá Veras de Sandes-Freitas,Gdayllon Cavalcante Meneses,Gabriela Freire Bezerra,Alexandre Braga Libório,Alice Maria Costa Martins,Nataly Gurgel Campos. Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) may present impaired functional capacity due to peripheral muscle involvement. Oxidative stress and inflammation are probably involved in this pathophysiology. This...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

A systematic comparison of data- and knowledge-driven approaches to disease subtype discovery

Brief Bioinform. 2021 Aug 13:bbab314. doi: 10.1093/bib/bbab314. Online ahead of print. Typical clustering analysis for large-scale genomics data combines two unsupervised learning techniques: dimensionality reduction and clustering (DR-CL) methods. It has been demonstrated that transforming gene expression to pathway-level information can improve the robustness and interpretability of disease grouping results. This approach, referred to as biological knowledge-driven clustering (BK-CL) approach, is often neglected, due to a lack of tools enabling systematic comparisons with more established DR-based methods. Moreover, classic clustering metrics based on group separability tend to favor the DR-CL paradigm, which may increase the risk of identifying less actionable disease subtypes that have ambiguous biological and clinical explanations. Hence, there is a need for developing metrics that assess biological and clinical relevance. To facilitate the systematic analysis of BK-CL methods, we propose a computational protocol for quantitative analysis of clustering results derived from both DR-CL and BK-CL methods. Moreover, we propose a new BK-CL method that combines prior knowledge of disease relevant genes, network diffusion algorithms and gene set enrichment analysis to generate robust pathway-level information. Benchmarking studies were conducted to compare the grouping results from different DR-CL and BK-CL approaches with respect to standard clustering evaluation metrics, concordance with known subtypes, association with clinical outcomes and disease modules in co-expression networks of genes. No single approach dominated every metric, showing the importance multi-objective evaluation in clustering analysis. However, we demonstrated that, on gene expression data sets derived from TCGA samples, the BK-CL approach can find groupings that provide significant prognostic value in both breast and prostate cancers.
Women's Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Biochemical and clinical predictors in pregnant women with antiphospholipid syndrome and systemic lupus erythematosus: comprehensive update.

Autoimmune diseases as antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) could cause many maternal complications. The most common maternal complications of autoimmune diseases are lupus flare, hypertension, nephritis, preeclampsia (PE), eclampsia, and poor pregnancy outcomes which including preterm delivery and pregnancy loss. Only the lupus anticoagulant in the greatest prospective multicenter study has been associated with adverse pregnancy outcomes of the APS.
ScienceNature.com

miR-181c-5p mediates apoptosis of vascular endothelial cells induced by hyperoxemia via ceRNA crosstalk

Oxygen therapy has been widely used in clinical practice, especially in anesthesia and emergency medicine. However, the risks of hyperoxemia caused by excessive O2 supply have not been sufficiently appreciated. Because nasal inhalation is mostly used for oxygen therapy, the pulmonary capillaries are often the first to be damaged by hyperoxia, causing many serious consequences. Nevertheless, the molecular mechanism by which hyperoxia injures pulmonary capillary endothelial cells (LMECs) has not been fully elucidated. Therefore, we systematically investigated these issues using next-generation sequencing and functional research techniques by focusing on non-coding RNAs. Our results showed that hyperoxia significantly induced apoptosis and profoundly affected the transcriptome profiles of LMECs. Hyperoxia significantly up-regulated miR-181c-5p expression, while down-regulated the expressions of NCAPG and lncRNA-DLEU2 in LMECs. Moreover, LncRNA-DLEU2 could bind complementarily to miR-181c-5p and acted as a miRNA sponge to block the inhibitory effect of miR-181c-5p on its target gene NCAPG. The down-regulation of lncRNA-DLEU2 induced by hyperoxia abrogated its inhibition of miR-181c-5p function, which together with the hyperoxia-induced upregulation of miR-181c-5p, all these significantly decreased the expression of NCAPG, resulting in apoptosis of LMECs. Our results demonstrated a ceRNA network consisting of lncRNA-DLEU2, miR-181c-5p and NCAPG, which played an important role in hyperoxia-induced apoptosis of vascular endothelial injury. Our findings will contribute to the full understanding of the harmful effects of hyperoxia and to find ways for effectively mitigating its deleterious effects.
ScienceScienceBlog.com

Research into small protein sheds light on battling diabetes

A new study has shown that treating type 1 diabetes-prone mice with the small protein MOTS-c prevented the immune system from destroying insulin-producing pancreatic cells, effectively preventing the onset of the autoimmune disease. The small protein that first made headlines as an “exercise mimetic” increasingly appears to also have a...
CancerNature.com

Inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro by suppressing its receptor, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, via aryl-hydrocarbon receptor signal

Since understanding molecular mechanisms of SARS-CoV-2 infection is extremely important for developing effective therapies against COVID-19, we focused on the internalization mechanism of SARS-CoV-2 via ACE2. Although cigarette smoke is generally believed to be harmful to the pathogenesis of COVID-19, cigarette smoke extract (CSE) treatments were surprisingly found to suppress the expression of ACE2 in HepG2 cells. We thus tried to clarify the mechanism of CSE effects on expression of ACE2 in mammalian cells. Because RNA-seq analysis suggested that suppressive effects on ACE2 might be inversely correlated with induction of the genes regulated by aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AHR), the AHR agonists 6-formylindolo(3,2-b)carbazole (FICZ) and omeprazole (OMP) were tested to assess whether those treatments affected ACE2 expression. Both FICZ and OMP clearly suppressed ACE2 expression in a dose-dependent manner along with inducing CYP1A1. Knock-down experiments indicated a reduction of ACE2 by FICZ treatment in an AHR-dependent manner. Finally, treatments of AHR agonists inhibited SARS-CoV-2 infection into Vero E6 cells as determined with immunoblotting analyses detecting SARS-CoV-2 specific nucleocapsid protein. We here demonstrate that treatment with AHR agonists, including FICZ, and OMP, decreases expression of ACE2 via AHR activation, resulting in suppression of SARS-CoV-2 infection in mammalian cells.
CancerNature.com

Efficacy of lenvatinib for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma based on background liver disease etiology: multi-center retrospective study

The Real-life Practice Experts for HCC (RELPEC) Study Group and HCC 48 Group (hepatocellular carcinoma experts from 48 clinics in Japan) It was recently reported that hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are not responsive to immune-checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) treatment. The present study aimed to evaluate the therapeutic efficacy of lenvatinib in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)/NASH-related unresectable-HCC (u-HCC). Five hundred thirty u-HCC patients with Child–Pugh A were enrolled, and divided into the NAFLD/NASH (n = 103) and Viral/Alcohol (n = 427) groups. Clinical features were compared in a retrospective manner. Progression-free survival (PFS) was better in the NAFLD/NASH than the Viral/Alcohol group (median 9.3 vs. 7.5 months, P = 0.012), while there was no significant difference in overall survival (OS) (20.5 vs. 16.9 months, P = 0.057). In Cox-hazard analysis of prognostic factors for PFS, elevated ALT (≥ 30 U/L) (HR 1.247, P = 0.029), modified ALBI grade 2b (HR 1.236, P = 0.047), elevated AFP (≥ 400 ng/mL) (HR 1.294, P = 0.014), and NAFLD/NASH etiology (HR 0.763, P = 0.036) were significant prognostic factors. NAFLD/NASH etiology was not a significant prognostic factor in Cox-hazard analysis for OS (HR0.758, P = 0.092), whereas AFP (≥ 400 ng/mL) (HR 1.402, P = 0.009), BCLC C stage (HR 1.297, P = 0.035), later line use (HR 0.737, P = 0.014), and modified ALBI grade 2b (HR 1.875, P < 0.001) were significant. Lenvatinib can improve the prognosis of patients affected by u-HCC irrespective of HCC etiology or its line of treatment.
ScienceNature.com

Accelerated clearing and molecular labeling of biological tissues using magnetohydrodynamic force

Techniques used to clear biological tissue for fluorescence microscopy are essential to connect anatomical principles at levels ranging from subcellular to the whole animal. Here we report a simple and straightforward approach to efficiently render opaque tissue samples transparent and show that this approach can be modified to rapidly label intact tissue samples with antibodies for large volume fluorescence microscopy. This strategy applies a magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) force to accelerate the removal of lipids from tissue samples at least as large as an intact adult mouse brain. We also show that MHD force can be used to accelerate antibody penetration into tissue samples. This strategy complements a growing array of tools that enable high-resolution 3-dimensional anatomical analyses in intact tissues using fluorescence microscopy. MHD-accelerated clearing is simple, fast, reliable, inexpensive, provides good thermal regulation, and is compatible with existing strategies for high-quality fluorescence microscopy of intact tissues.
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Natural Compound Found in Fruit May Prevent and Treat Parkinson’s Disease

Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have added to evidence that the compound farnesol, found naturally in herbs, and berries and other fruits, prevents and reverses brain damage linked to Parkinson’s disease in mouse studies. The compound, used in flavorings and perfume-making, can prevent the loss of neurons that produce...
Women's Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Epigenetic and senescence markers indicate an accelerated ageing-like state in women with preeclamptic pregnancies.

By Sonja Suvakov,Ranine Ghamrawi,Hajrunisa Cubro,Haitao Tu,Wendy M White,Yvonne S Butler Tobah,Natasa M Milic,Joseph P Grande,Julie M Cunningham,Fouad T Chebib,Larissa G P Langhi Prata,Yi Zhu,Tamara Tchkonia,James L Kirkland,Karl A Nath,Aleksandar Milosavljevic,Vesna D Garovic. Preeclampsia is a pregnancy-specific hypertensive disorder characterized by proteinuria and/or multisystem involvement. Disease-specific therapy has yet to be...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Background of patients with Aerococcus spp. detected in blood cultures, and drug sensitivity of Aerococcus spp.

This study aimed to review the clinical characteristics of patients with Aerococcus spp. detected by blood culture, and drug susceptibility of Aerococcus spp. All cases of Aerococcus spp. determined using blood culture between June 2013 and May 2020 in a single institution were included; patient information (age, sex, comorbidities, outcome, diagnosis, antimicrobial agents) was analyzed. The cohort comprised 25 patients (18 [72%] men and 7 [28%] women; median age, 84.5 [range, 75-87] years). Thirteen (52%) patients had urinary tract infections(UTI) caused by Aerococcus spp. All patients had a favorable prognosis, except 1 who died owing to infective endocarditis. Drug susceptibility testing showed that most isolates were susceptible to β-lactams except 1. However, 24 (96%) cases were resistant to trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole and 10 (40%) to quinolones. Aerococcus spp. are important causative agents of bacteremia and UTI. The increasing reports of Aerococcus spp. infections could lead to better treatment schemes and facilitate diagnosis.
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Immune-checkpoint inhibition

This study states that Escalated immunotherapeutic regimens and novel treatment blends are under clinical examination. Compelling helpful systems in the post-durvalumab movement setting address a neglected requirement for clinical exploration. The PACIFIC preliminary denoted another time in the treatment of stage III unresectable NSCLC, building up durvalumab solidification as new norm of care around the world, with around 14 % increment of long haul endurance and half of the patients alive at 4 years. A progression of escalated invulnerable designated spot restraint regimens are as of now being scrutinized in clinical preliminaries to enhance the remedial advantage acquired in this populace, while the distinguishing proof of customized approaches just as the improvement of powerful therapies in the post-durvalumab movement setting address a real and questionable theme for clinical cellular breakdown in the lungs research. This audit portrays the current genuine word treatment situation for stage III unresectable NSCLC in Italy, and gives a refreshed outline of the impending remedial systems under clinical examination, talking about the most significant difficulties and openings including the post-PACIFIC period.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Loss of Placental Hormone Linked to Brain and Social Behavior Changes

Summary: Reduced amounts of the placental hormone allopregnanolone caused behavioral and developmental changes in the brains of male mouse offspring similar to those seen in autism. Source: Columbia University. Preterm birth has been shown to increase the risk of autism spectrum disorders and other developmental problems, particularly in males. The...

