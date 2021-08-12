Immediate road closure placed on State Road 59 in Linton

LINTON – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure on State Road 59 in Linton. Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 12, INDOT maintenance personnel will close S.R. 59 near the intersection of S.R. 54 due to a building demolition project being performed by the City of Linton. Work on the demolition is expected to affect all lanes of S.R. 59 and will be completely closed until the demolition is complete and all debris has been cleared from the roadway.