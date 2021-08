CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Empire Junction because of a mud and rockslide. The lanes were reopened at around 9:30 p.m. (credit: Colorado Department of Transportation) This closure was separate from the closure through Glenwood Canyon which has been ongoing since Thursday. That section of interstate has been repeatedly closed and reopened all summer due to mud and debris slides. #I70 westbound: Safety closure at Exit 232 – US 40; Empire Jct. Due to rock and mud slide. https://t.co/ysdDeo4nJt — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 3, 2021