Cooperative Extension wants area residents to Walk With Me

LUMBERTON — The local Cooperative Extension office is offering area residents a chance to get fit.

A Walk With Me class has been scheduled for Aug. 30 to Oct. 28 at O.P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. The deadline to register is Aug. 27. To register, go online to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walk-with-me-fitness-series-tickets-165037996089 .

“This class is geared to help increase physical activity and provide motivational support through informational and activity sessions. Weekly prizes will be given away. This class will be great for those new to walking and even those looking to get back into an exercise routine,” a Cooperative Extension release reads in part.

Classes will alternate each week between meeting to walk and informational sessions. A detailed schedule will be provided at the meet-and-greet session on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. Participation is limited to 20 people.

For more information or help registering, contact Jessie Jones, Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at 910-671-3276.