City Hosts Climate Ready Charlestown Workshop

Last week the City’s of Boston’s Environment Department continued its series of workshops to help kickoff Phase II of the Climate Ready Charlestown/East Boston project. Boston Environment Department Project Manager Catherine McCandless gave an update on the work being done to develop a thorough plan for future protection and recovery from coastal flooding in Charlestown. Attendees of the workshop were encouraged to take the Climate Ready Charlestown survey at http://comap.sasaki.com/crsboston/.