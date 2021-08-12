Cancel
City Hosts Climate Ready Charlestown Workshop

By John Lynds
Last week the City’s of Boston’s Environment Department continued its series of workshops to help kickoff Phase II of the Climate Ready Charlestown/East Boston project. Boston Environment Department Project Manager Catherine McCandless gave an update on the work being done to develop a thorough plan for future protection and recovery from coastal flooding in Charlestown. Attendees of the workshop were encouraged to take the Climate Ready Charlestown survey at http://comap.sasaki.com/crsboston/.

