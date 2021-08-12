FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ADVISES CAUTION WHEN RED TIDE IS PRESENT

Cautionary Notice for Boca Grande Pass/Gasparilla Island State Park. Lee County, Fla.—The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is reminding residents and visitors to use caution when on the beach or in waters with high concentrations of red tide. Protect your family and pets by staying away from affected areas until the blooms move further offshore or they go away. Red tide is a naturally occurring algae that has been documented along Florida’s Gulf Coast since the 1840s and occurs nearly every year. Because the blooms are patchy, other local beaches may be okay to visit.