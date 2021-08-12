Brian Kelley
Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley is featured in the latest episode of Ryan McVinney's YouTube documentary video series for boat lovers, "Stomping Grounds." The two explore the Florida Panhandle on the "Brittany Marie," Kelley's boat named for his wife, and talk about their love for fishing and boating while playing tracks from Kelley's recently released solo album, "Sunshine State of Mind." Watch the episode here. Kelley is featured in the first eight minutes.www.allaccess.com
