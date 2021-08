If your idea of a perfect day consists of leisurely perusing shower curtains and bath towels while slurping down a Chocolate Frosty, you may be in luck! According to National Restaurant News, though, you will have to make a trip to Ohio for now if you want to experience the blissful combination of Walmart's shopping allure and the tastiness of Wendy's food. For those lucky Buckeyes, Wendy's has opened a Hamburger Stand inside a Walmart in Heath, Ohio, and the food chain, which is based in Dublin, Ohio, also plans to open a Wendy's Snack Shop in another Walmart located in Ohio later this year.