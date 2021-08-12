County’s Mortgage Assistance Program Allows New Applicants

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA (August 12, 2021) – Through its Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability (DHES), Palm Beach County, a partner of the City of West Palm Beach, will begin Round 2 of its Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Mortgage Assistance Program. This program allows new applicants, impacted by COVID-19, to apply for financial assistance with paying delinquent first mortgage, escrow payments (PITI), second mortgages, late fees, condominium and homeowners’ association payments, special assessments, and other homeownership associated costs.

Up to six months of assistance (not to exceed $10,000) will be provided to income eligible households that are at least 30+ days delinquent in their home mortgage (after February 29, 2020), escrow payments (PITI) and/or condominium and homeowners’ association payments. Assistance cannot be used to cover payments already made and will be provided as a grant or a forgivable loan.

To qualify, all homeowners must prove that costs are directly tied to COVID-19. Additional criteria include but is not limited to:

Income eligibility (<80% or less AMI),

Property must be in Palm Beach County,

Residence must be owner occupied, not under contract or listed for sale within the past 60 days, and

The assessed value cannot exceed $331,888.

All applications must be submitted online and will be processed on a first come, first qualified, first served basis, subject to funding availability. The online application will open on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. and will be open through Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Applications are available on the County’s DHES website: http://pbcgov.com/HED.

The City of West Palm Beach is sharing the county’s information with residents as part of the city’s ongoing communications effort providing information to residents about COVID-19 resources.

Financial assistance resources and programs are also available to City of West Palm Beach residents through the city’s Housing and Community Development Department. To learn more, please visit www.wpb.org/hcd or call (561) 822-1250 (TTY: 800-955-8771).

###