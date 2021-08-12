Throwback Thursday: Edgewater’s Kill the Cloud Campaign from the 1970s

As Denver has endured another week of Air Quality Alerts, community members are taking steps to slow the impacts of climate change. Back in 1978, Edgewater community members took steps to “kill the cloud” in the Denver area and lower air pollution. City Councilwoman Norma Daly (pictured above on the left) came up with the idea to encourage community members to not drive on a certain day of the week. Former Edgewater Mayor Bonnie Allison (pictured above in the middle) commented that Colorado Governor Richard Lamm loved the idea.