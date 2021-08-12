Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgewater, CO

Throwback Thursday: Edgewater’s Kill the Cloud Campaign from the 1970s

By joelnewton
edgewaterecho.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Denver has endured another week of Air Quality Alerts, community members are taking steps to slow the impacts of climate change. Back in 1978, Edgewater community members took steps to “kill the cloud” in the Denver area and lower air pollution. City Councilwoman Norma Daly (pictured above on the left) came up with the idea to encourage community members to not drive on a certain day of the week. Former Edgewater Mayor Bonnie Allison (pictured above in the middle) commented that Colorado Governor Richard Lamm loved the idea.

edgewaterecho.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edgewater, CO
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
City
Colorado City, CO
State
Colorado State
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Lamm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throwback Thursday#Air Quality Alerts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy