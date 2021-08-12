Cancel
Cancer

Participant’s Diagnosis Halts Gene Therapy Clinical Trial

By Amanda Heidt
Scientist
 5 days ago

Aclinical trial testing a novel gene therapy for a rare neurological disease has been put on hold after one of the participants in a Phase 3 trial developed a bone marrow disorder that can lead to cancer. The pause, announced Monday by the trial’s sponsor, bluebird bio, and mandated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), was taken “out of an abundance of caution,” the company’s president of rare genetic diseases, Andrew Obenshain, said in a recent quarterly call.

