Discovered: Fossilized Spores Suggestive of Early Land Plants

By Ruth Williams
Scientist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA variety of fossilized plant spores have been found in rocks from Western Australia that date from the early Ordovician era—approximately 480 million years ago. According to a paper published in Science today (12 August), some of the spores may have belonged to early forms of land-dwelling algae, from which other land plants are thought to have originated.

www.the-scientist.com

