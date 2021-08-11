PUBLIC NOTICES

August 17, 2021 7:00 P.M. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate a portion of an unnamed street lying between Lots 5, 6 and 8A of a subdivision plat entitled “Revision of Lots 3,4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 & 18, a re-subdivision of Lots 4 and 7 of Fox Run Industrial Park, First Revision First Addition”, according to and as shown on plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 20 at Page 89 in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.