If you recall the last nationwide census in 2010, you know that generally by spring of the following year, data is released to the public indicating population counts for states, counties and cities as well as demographics and more. Initial national and state population totals from the 2010 census were released on Dec. 21, 2010 so that processes relying on this information could begin as early as January 2011. However, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed collection and reporting of this data last year, and the Census Bureau continues to delay the release of data to the public.