PFL Sets 2021 Season Finale For October, Announces Claressa Shields’ Return

The Professional Fighters League 2021 Season Championship will end earlier than usual. On Thursday morning, the PFL revealed that this year’s finals would go down on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The promotion used to hold the championship fights on New Year’s Eve as the previous editions went down on Dec. 31, 2018, and Dec. 21, 2019, respectively. Fans can already buy their tickets for the event, with tickets prices ranging from $30 to $175. As always, the finale will see two fighters from each of the six divisions who made their way to finals competing for the much-coveted $1 million prize.