Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Callout Post: The People Above Me Gone Wild On A Wednesday Night

By Bwog Staff
Bwog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: this post had a delayed publication because, unlike the writer of this post, Bwog Board actually got to sleep last night. I will keep this brief: if you are the ones having a full-on dance party to [REDACTED EARLY 2000’s PARTY SONG] making me think my ceiling is about to cave in while singing off-key (yes, I can hear that too), please go to bed. Or at least do it in an area away from someone with access to the Bwog site. I know hot girl summer has been somewhat dashed by Delta and we all want to blow off some steam, but can it not wait until the weekend? It’s literally a Wednesday night. Who is turning up on a Wednesday!!!

bwog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance Party#Callout Post#Bwog Board#Bwog Archives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
GoldDerby

‘Big Brother 23’ spoilers: A wild Wednesday almost results in a vote-flip

Don’t say we didn’t warn you this week on “Big Brother 23” would be crazy. Wednesday’s broadcast episode ended on a cliffhanger, but the real drama was what happened inside the house on Wednesday. There arguments, tears and a near vote-flip. It was all a continuation of the night before when Azah and Derek F. got annoyed with Tiffany for ordering them to tell Christian they weren’t voting to keep him. Azah and Derek F. were still fuming Wednesday morning, ranting about how Tiff is a manipulator (true) and was just trying to cover her own ass. “I don’t give a...
Lifestylemomenceprogressreporter.com

Glad Fest Royalty to be Crowned Wednesday Night

One of these lovely young ladies will be crowned Princess and the lovely lady in the second row, Chrishya Houston will be crowned Queen during Wednesday evening’s Gladiolus Festival Coronation Program. The princess candidates are: Liberty Coulter, Presley Hooper, Zoey Kleinert, Cailey Mann, Isabella Medrano, Layla Plakas and Mira Surprenant. The program is set for Wednesday evening, August 11 at 7 p.m. on the high school football field. Make sure to be there to see which of these lovely young girls will reign over the 2021 Gladiolus Festival.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Tyrin Turner AKA Caine from ‘Menace II Society’ Has a Beautiful Wife & Twins - Meet His Family

Tyrin Turner was one of the most famous actors in 1993. Now he seems to have faded into a more background view away from the spotlight and has become a husband and father. Tyrin Turner is one of the best-known American film and television actors. Tyrin became very famous in 1993 when he played the role of Kaydee “Caine” Lawson in the movie "Menace II Society."
Economynny360.com

Landlord finds herself pulled into renter’s drama

I’m a retired widow who took in a renter in his 60s a few years ago. At the time, he had moved from another part of the state for a job that lasted only four months. As a result, he could no longer pay his full rent. I empathized with his situation and couldn’t throw him out to live in his car. The man is clean and respectful of my home as well as my personal space. He has sent countless resumes around for a job, with no luck.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Woman Comes Up with Genius Revenge on Her Noisy Neighbors

A mother, unsatisfied with her neighbor's rude behavior, decided she had enough. She took to their holiday home, intent on merciless payback. A 37-year-old woman, Heather Minshull, shared a TikTok video in which she took vengeance against her rowdy neighbors. Throwing bread on their caravan roof, this mother was gleefully delighted by her actions.
MoviesComicBook

Jungle Cruise: The Rock Says He Has “Never Ever” Worked With Someone Who Made Him Laugh Harder Than Emily Blunt

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ last month and sees Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on an adventure that's based on the Disneyland attraction of the same name. Not only do Johnson and Blunt have a lot of fun together onscreen, but their real-life chemistry has made for a delightful press tour. In fact, it was recently announced that the dynamic duo would be re-teaming for a movie about Kate Warne, the first woman to become a detective at the Pinkerton Agency. In honor of Johnson's and Blunt's fun times, The Rock recently took to Instagram to say he's never worked with anyone who made him laugh harder. We hope Kevin Hart isn't too hurt by this news!
PetsAgriculture Online

Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...

Comments / 0

Community Policy