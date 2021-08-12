Callout Post: The People Above Me Gone Wild On A Wednesday Night

Editor’s note: this post had a delayed publication because, unlike the writer of this post, Bwog Board actually got to sleep last night. I will keep this brief: if you are the ones having a full-on dance party to [REDACTED EARLY 2000’s PARTY SONG] making me think my ceiling is about to cave in while singing off-key (yes, I can hear that too), please go to bed. Or at least do it in an area away from someone with access to the Bwog site. I know hot girl summer has been somewhat dashed by Delta and we all want to blow off some steam, but can it not wait until the weekend? It’s literally a Wednesday night. Who is turning up on a Wednesday!!!