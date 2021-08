Nordstrom continues its tradition of providing kids in need with sneakers through its 11th annual campaign, kicking off today through Sept. 19, with non-profit Shoes That Fit. The retailer, alongside Nike as its exclusive shoe partner, will provide 25,000 pairs of brand new Nike sneakers as the beginning of the school year gets underway — with many children returning to in-school learning after a year of virtual classrooms. At the conclusion of the campaign, shoes will reach children across the country in local communities where Nordstrom operates. “Each fall, our customers and employees look forward to the chance to help students across...