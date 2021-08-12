Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gopuff accelerates European expansion with acquisition

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-demand delivery platform Gopuff is purchasing its second U.K.-based startup in the past three months. The rapidly growing, Philadelphia-based on-demand delivery specialist has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dija, a U.K.-based ultrafast delivery platform which incorporated in November 2020 and only officially launched in March 2021. Gopuff expects the acquisition to further establish its presence in the U.K. and provide an immediate presence in France and Spain. Dija operates dozens of micro-fulfillment centers across major metropolitan areas including London, Paris, Madrid, and Valencia.

www.chainstoreage.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#European#The U K#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Businesstribuneledgernews.com

HH Global acquires Adare International

Merge completion of global marketing services providers, HH Global and Adare International. LONDON and CHICAGO, Aug. 17 2021 /CNW/ -- HH Global is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of Adare International (including Purple Agency), from the private equity firm Endless LLP, following the signing of an agreement on Monday 21 June 2021. The combined business will generate approximately $2.1bn in annual sales.
BusinessForexTV.com

Bulgaria Inflation Accelerates In July

Bulgaria’s consumer price inflation increased for the fifth month in July, the National Statistical Institute reported Monday. Consumer prices rose 5.0 percent annually in July, following a 2.7 percent rise in June. Prices rose for the fifth straight month. Transport cost increased 14.4 percent yearly in July and prices for...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Digital Remittance Service Market Rewriting It's Growth Cycle : Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo

The latest independent research document on Global Digital Remittance Service examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Digital Remittance Service study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Digital Remittance Service market report advocates analysis of Western Union, Ria Financial Services, Xoom, TransferWise, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, WorldRemit, TNG Wallet, Toast Me, OrbitRemit, Smiles Mobile Remittance & Avenues India Pvt Ltd.
Businessuasweekly.com

DroneDeploy Accelerates Jobsite Automation with Acquisition of Rocos

DroneDeploy, today announced it has acquired Rocos, a New Zealand-based robotics software company. The acquisition will enable DroneDeploy customers in construction, energy, agriculture, and more to deploy and orchestrate both aerial and ground robots on their job sites. This acquisition will make physical workflow automation possible, creating more efficient and safer workplaces.
Personal Financeaithority.com

BOSS Revolution Money Transfer Accelerates Network Expansion Through Partnership With TerraPay

TerraPay, a global payments infrastructure company, announced the partnership with BOSS Revolution Money Transfer – the international remittance service of IDT Corporation to provide BOSS Revolution’s customers with new money transfer destinations across Africa, Asia, LATAM and Europe. BOSS Revolution has already begun offering seamless and secure payments to mobile wallets in Senegal and Benin through TerraPay.
Businessthefabricator.com

Latest Desktop Metal acquisition is expected to further accelerate ‘adoption of additive manufacturing 2.0’

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) and The ExOne Co. (NASDAQ: XONE) announced Aug. 11 that they have entered into an agreement whereby Desktop Metal will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ExOne common stock. Under terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock, for a total consideration of $25.50 per share.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Gopuff Continues Fast-Track Expansion, Acquiring UK-Based Dija

U.S.-based Gopuff has made its second acquisition of a delivery platform in Europe, announcing on Thursday it was acquiring Dija, which operates approximately 40 microfulfillment centers across Europe, including in London, Paris and Madrid. "There are many similarities between Gopuff and Dija: both of our businesses have a vertically-integrated operating...
Economyngtnews.com

ViriCiti Acquisition Accelerates ChargePoint’s Fleet Electrification

ChargePoint Holdings Inc., an electric vehicle charging network operating in North America and Europe, has acquired ViriCiti, an electrification solutions provider for eBus and commercial fleets. The total purchase price is approximately €75 million in cash, subject to adjustments. The ViriCiti team, customer accounts and technology are becoming part of...
Financial Reportscheddar.com

Curaleaf CEO Talks Second Quarter Earnings, Acquisition and Expansion

Curaleaf CEO Joe Bayern joins Cheddar to discuss strong revenue results from the second quarter of this year, along with the company's recent acquisitions: EMMAC, Europe's largest cannabis company, and Los Suenos, a 66-acre outdoor cannabis cultivation and processing operation in Colorado. Both of these acquisitions as well as Curaleaf's positioning in the U.S. as legalization spreads are predicted to set the company up for success. Bayern also discusses the company's beverage enhancement products, Select Squeeze.
Retailchainstoreage.com

Ingka Centres opens 4M-sq.-ft. mixed-use center in China

Ingka Centres which has embarked on a plan to place mid-sized Ikea-anchored “meeting places” in the United States and Canada has just opened a massive mixed-use center in China. The international retail real estate development company—like Ikea, part of the Ingka Group—claims that Livat Changsha “sets a new global benchmark...
Businessmartechseries.com

GumGum Accelerates Global Expansion by Acquiring JustPremium

GumGum, the leader in contextual intelligence technology, announced the acquisition of JustPremium, one of the largest rich media and video ad marketplaces in Europe. Their combined offering makes them one of the only global providers with a unified solution delivering attention-grabbing ad creatives in contextually relevant digital environments across global campaigns.
Businessmitechnews.com

Algo Receives Investment From Plymouth Growth To Accelerate Expansion

TROY – Algo announced it has received a multi-million dollar investment from Plymouth Growth, an Ann Arbor private equity finance company. This new capital and strategic partnership will allow Algo to deepen its market penetration and increase sales and marketing capabilities. Details were not announced. Algo is a SaaS solution...
Businessmartechseries.com

HotPlay Announces Strategic Partnership with Mediakeys, An International Multi-Media Advertising Company, to Accelerate The HotPlay In-Game Advertising Platform Global Expansion

HotPlay announced today a strategic partnership with Mediakeys, an international media & advertising agency specializing in out-of-home (OOH) and digital advertising. This partnership is designed to leverage Mediakeys global footprint and relationships expanding customer segments and opening new geographical markets for HotPlay. Founded by veteran game developers, HotPlay is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy