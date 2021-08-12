Gopuff accelerates European expansion with acquisition
On-demand delivery platform Gopuff is purchasing its second U.K.-based startup in the past three months. The rapidly growing, Philadelphia-based on-demand delivery specialist has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Dija, a U.K.-based ultrafast delivery platform which incorporated in November 2020 and only officially launched in March 2021. Gopuff expects the acquisition to further establish its presence in the U.K. and provide an immediate presence in France and Spain. Dija operates dozens of micro-fulfillment centers across major metropolitan areas including London, Paris, Madrid, and Valencia.www.chainstoreage.com
