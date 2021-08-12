Gopuff accelerates European expansion with acquisition

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) and The ExOne Co. (NASDAQ: XONE) announced Aug. 11 that they have entered into an agreement whereby Desktop Metal will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ExOne common stock. Under terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock, for a total consideration of $25.50 per share.