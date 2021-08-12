Cancel
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for some Wednesday evening

By Candice King
MyStateline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for Lee, DeKalb and McHenry counties until 2am Thursday as isolated thunderstorms were quick to develop over southeast Lee and DeKalb counties. The cap on our atmosphere is still rather strong Wednesday night, really limiting thunderstorm growth. The storms over central DeKalb County...

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

#Thunderstorms#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Lake Michigan#Tornado#Extreme Weather
