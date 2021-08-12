Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Toward next-generation brain-computer interface systems

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrain-computer interfaces (BCIs) are emerging assistive devices that may one day help people with brain or spinal injuries to move or communicate. BCI systems depend on implantable sensors that record electrical signals in the brain and use those signals to drive external devices like computers or robotic prosthetics. Most current...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Living Brain#Interfaces#Bci#Nature Electronics#Brown Baylor University#Computer Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

The Amazing Brain: Toward a Wiring Diagram of Connectivity

It’s summertime and, thanks to the gift of COVID-19 vaccines, many folks are getting the chance to take a break. So, I think it’s also time that my blog readers finally get a break from what’s been nearly 18 months of non-stop coverage of COVID-19 research. And I can’t think of a more enjoyable way to do that than by taking a look at just a few of the many spectacular images and insights that researchers have derived about the amazing brain.
ScienceFuturity

Brain ‘switching system’ wards off neurological crashes

A system in the brain used in the processing of information and the storing of memories works similarly to railroad switches controlling a train’s destination, researchers report. The findings offer new insights into how the brain functions and reveal coordination the brain uses to avoid neurological clashes. “Researchers have sought...
EngineeringPosted by
CBS News

The next generation of robots

How did Michael Crichton, Sean Connery, and Wesley Snipes factor into the creation of a preeminent robotics firm?. The story begins on the movie set of the 1993 action thriller "Rising Sun," starring Connery and Snipes and based off the Crichton novel of the same name. It was during a...
ComputersPosted by
The Independent

Spatial computing: the next frontier of industrial efficiency

Spatial computing represents the logical next step in digital transformation for manufacturers looking to take worksite optimisation to a whole new level. Smart factories are about to get even smarter. With the adoption of spatial computing – the digitisation of spatial relationships between machines, people and objects in order to identify their precise location and movements within a 3D space – industrial companies have an opportunity to take the optimisation of worksites to a whole new level.
ElectronicsIEEE Spectrum

A Soft, Wearable Brain–Machine Interface

Even though brain–machine or brain–computer interfaces (BMI/BCI) have come a long way since Hans Berger discovered the presence of electrical activity in the human brain in 1924, seamless communication between our brains and machines remains a holy grail of computer science. The past few years have seen incredible advances in non-invasive wearable BMI research in terms of helping disabled or paralyzed people move again, control robotic prosthetics, or command computers by the power of thought, and give blind people bionic vision.
Science Daily

A holistic approach to materials for the next generation of electrical insulation

Our electrical infrastructure has remained largely unchanged since World War II, but advances in technology -- specifically materials -- opened doors we never would have thought possible in the past. These advances have set the stage to redesign our electrical infrastructure for the next 100 years and beyond. The redesign...
ScienceScience Daily

New study shows the potential of DNA-based data-structures systems

Newcastle University research offers important insights into how we could turn to DNA into a green-by-design data structure that organises data like conventional computers. The team, led by researchers from Newcastle University's School of Computing, created new dynamic DNA data structures able to store and recall information in an ordered way from DNA molecules. They also analysed how these structures are able to be interfaced with external nucleic acid computing circuits.
ScienceScience Daily

A fast, accurate system for quickly solving stubborn RNA structures from pond scum, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and more

The single-stranded genetic material RNA is best known for guiding the assembly of proteins in our cells and carrying the genetic code for viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. But 40 years ago, scientists discovered another hidden talent: It can catalyze chemical reactions in the cell, including snipping and joining RNA strands. This gave new momentum to the idea that RNA was the driving force behind the evolution of large molecules that ultimately led to life.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Towards a Semantics for Hybrid ASP systems

Over the last decades the development of ASP has brought about an expressive modeling language powered by highly performant systems. At the same time, it gets more and more difficult to provide semantic underpinnings capturing the resulting constructs and inferences. This is even more severe when it comes to hybrid ASP languages and systems that are often needed to handle real-world applications. We address this challenge and introduce the concept of abstract and structured theories that allow us to formally elaborate upon their integration with ASP. We then use this concept to make precise the semantic characterization of CLINGO's theory-reasoning framework and establish its correspondence to the logic of Here-and-there with constraints. This provides us with a formal framework in which we can elaborate formal properties of existing hybridizations of CLINGO such as CLINGCON, CLINGOM[DL], and CLINGO[LP].
EngineeringHPCwire

Brain-Inspired Computing Concepts Take Center Stage at ICONS Conference

Aug. 12, 2021 — The fourth annual International Conference on Neuromorphic Systems, or ICONS, which took place virtually from July 27 to 29, assembled 175 participants scattered across four continents to attend live sessions, view prerecorded presentations and converse with peers about pushing the boundaries of novel architectures, models and applications.
EngineeringScience Daily

Faster path planning for rubble-roving robots

Robots that need to use their arms to make their way across treacherous terrain just got a speed upgrade with a new path planning approach, developed by University of Michigan researchers. The improved algorithm path planning algorithm found successful paths three times as often as standard algorithms, while needing much...
EngineeringScience Daily

New algorithm can help improve cellular materials design

The way in which cellular materials will perform can be uncertain and so calculations to help engineers predict how they will react for a particular design, for a given set of loads, conditions and constraints, can help maximise their design and subsequent performance. The research collaborators at the Faculty of...
ComputersScience Daily

Progress in algorithms makes small, noisy quantum computers viable

As reported in a new article in Nature Reviews Physics, instead of waiting for fully mature quantum computers to emerge, Los Alamos National Laboratory and other leading institutions have developed hybrid classical/quantum algorithms to extract the most performance -- and potentially quantum advantage -- from today's noisy, error-prone hardware. Known as variational quantum algorithms, they use the quantum boxes to manipulate quantum systems while shifting much of the work load to classical computers to let them do what they currently do best: solve optimization problems.
Riverside, CAucr.edu

Scalable quantum computing research supported by $2 million grant

A UC Riverside materials scientist has received a $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation to improve the scalability of quantum computers by allowing them to operate at room temperature. The project will integrate silicon quantum dots with carefully designed organic molecules to optimize optical and electronic coupling between...
ScienceScience Daily

A defective potassium channel disrupts the brain’s navigation system

The potassium channel KCNQ3 is required for our brain to generate accurate spatial maps. In mice, defects in KCNQ3 function have measurable effects on the internal navigation system. The findings of a research team including researchers from Friedrich-Alexander Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) recently published in Nature Communications are also relevant for Alzheimer's-type dementia research.
EngineeringScience Daily

Inflatable robotic hand gives amputees real-time tactile control

For the more than 5 million people in the world who have undergone an upper-limb amputation, prosthetics have come a long way. Beyond traditional mannequin-like appendages, there is a growing number of commercial neuroprosthetics -- highly articulated bionic limbs, engineered to sense a user's residual muscle signals and robotically mimic their intended motions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy