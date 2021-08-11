Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Puerto Rico requires vaccinations in food, drink sector

By DÁNICA COTO - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor says all employees at restaurants or other enclosed places that serve food or drinks will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Customers visiting those places will have to show their vaccination card or a negative virus test. The new rules announced Wednesday go into effect Aug. 23. They come as the U.S. territory faces a spike in coronavirus infections cases blamed largely on the delta variant. Those who do not comply face up to six months in jail or up to a $5,000 fine. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi says that he has the responsibility "of taking the necessary measures to guarantee everyone’s health.”

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#San Juan#Restaurants#Delta#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough infection

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office announced. The governor's office said it got the positive result after Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, underwent his routine daily testing. He is currently asymptomatic, but is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment, which is the same regimen former President Trump was given when he tested positive COVID-19 in October.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
U.S. PoliticsABC News

Taliban allowing 'safe passage' from Kabul in US airlift

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have agreed to allow “safe passage” from Afghanistan for civilians struggling to join a U.S.-directed airlift from the capital, President Joe Biden's national security adviser said Tuesday, although a timetable for completing the evacuation of Americans, Afghan allies and others has yet to be worked out with the country's new rulers.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Biden finds few Capitol Hill allies amid Afghanistan backlash

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan. Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), have rallied to Biden’s side and circulated White House talking points to their members. Pelosi also urged Democrats during a conference call to stand behind Biden, according to a source familiar with the conversation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy