CSU Channel Islands pilot program aims to strengthen success for transfer students

"Advancement Via Individual Determination"… sounds like a no-nonsense recipe for success. Unbeknownst to many, Payson Unified School District is already two years into implementing the proven AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program. This longstanding nonprofit organization was founded in 1980 and is currently benefiting over two million students worldwide. With technology and the nearly infinite amount of access to information, there is more "noise" than ever in 2021 for our youth. It will most certainly take individual determination for students to succeed no matter what one sets out to accomplish.