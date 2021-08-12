CSU Channel Islands pilot program aims to strengthen success for transfer students
Aug. 12, 2021—Students who transfer to CSU Channel Islands (CSUCI) have different experiences than students who have been with the campus since their freshman year. “Transfer students are navigating a new environment in a shortened time frame,” said Interim Dean for the Martin V. Smith (MVS) School of Business & Economics Susan Andrzejewski, Ph.D. “They know what it looks like from a social and academic standpoint, but it’s another thing to step on campus—like trying to find clubs and organizations or the tutoring center or the dining hall. Plus, they have to balance jobs and responsibilities with more challenging coursework.”www.csuci.edu
