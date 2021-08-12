Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

New Law Positions MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to Save Time and Money on Future Construction Projects

constructforstl.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe signing of SB-1232 by Gov. Pritzker this past Friday represents a major win for MidAmerica St. Louis Airport and other commercial service airports in Illinois. The bill amends the Illinois Aeronautics Act, targeting a subsection of the Act known as the Channeling Act. The amendment eliminates a requirement that federal funding for commercial airports with 10,000 annual enplanements (with the exception of O’Hare and Midway International Airports in Chicago) must go to the Illinois Department of Transportation’s aeronautics division to be distributed to the airports across the state. The new law enables the commercial airports to directly receive and spend the federal money awarded to them by the FAA, dramatically streamlining the process and delivering a host of benefits for the airports and their surrounding communities.

www.constructforstl.org

