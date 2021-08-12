Cancel
Construction

Wood Construction and The Risk of Fire

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Construction Physics: Whenever the topic of wildfires comes up, someone always mentions [1] that US homes are built almost entirely made from wood, that it’s senselessly risky to build homes out of a material that burns, and homes should be built from some non-combustible material like steel or concrete like they do in civilized countries. The steel industry is especially fond of playing up the inherent risks of using burnable building materials. But the data presented with these arguments is usually fairly thin. So I thought it would be worth looking into how much of a fire risk wood construction actually is.

#Fire Protection#Fire Safety#Building Materials#Wood Construction#Clt#Nfpa#Nordic#European
