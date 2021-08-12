Checkers & Rally's Partners with Code Nation
Checkers & Rally's announced it partnered with Code Nation, a charitable organization based in New York that equips students in under-resourced high schools with the skills, experiences and connections that together create access to careers in technology, for the non-profit’s first Summer Coding Challenge. As part of the event held August 9 - 11, Checker’s donated a total of $5,000 in supplies and donations such as Kindles, backpacks, charger packs, Metrocards, laptops, wi-fi hotspots and other items to participants.www.qsrmagazine.com
