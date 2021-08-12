Noelle Thornton Joins CannonDesign’s St. Louis Office as a Commissioning
CannonDesign is thrilled to announce that Noelle Thornton, PE, CxA, BCxP, has joined our St. Louis engineering practice as a Commissioning Engineer. Noelle comes to CannonDesign with over 25 years’ experience in the commissioning and project management fields. As a registered professional engineer (PE), she will be able to assist clients on a wide variety of systems including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing and piping.www.constructforstl.org
Comments / 0