Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

Noelle Thornton Joins CannonDesign’s St. Louis Office as a Commissioning

constructforstl.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannonDesign is thrilled to announce that Noelle Thornton, PE, CxA, BCxP, has joined our St. Louis engineering practice as a Commissioning Engineer. Noelle comes to CannonDesign with over 25 years’ experience in the commissioning and project management fields. As a registered professional engineer (PE), she will be able to assist clients on a wide variety of systems including heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing and piping.

www.constructforstl.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#St Louis Office#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy