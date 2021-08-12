Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Dave’s Hot Chicken Inks Deal with Amit Patel to Open 14 New Jersey Stores

QSR magazine
 5 days ago

Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has inked a franchise agreement with Amit Patel to open 14 locations in northern New Jersey. “The New Jersey-New York DMA is very important to our growth. Partnering with an experienced operator with deep community ties like Amit will be key to success in the area,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I’m thrilled to introduce Dave’s Hot Chicken to more new customers throughout the East Coast.”

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Phelps
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Tenders#North Jersey#Food Drink#Buffalo Wild Wings#Blaze Pizza#Kale Slaw#Mac Cheese#Crispy Fries#Cheese Fries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Durham, NCQSR magazine

Chef Ricky Moore Retires Old Five Points Location of Saltbox Seafood Joint

Chef Ricky Moore – North Carolina’s seafood evangelist and owner of the popular Saltbox Seafood Joint restaurants in Durham, North Carolina – has retired the Old Five Points location but invites fans to celebrate one final service there, at 608 North Mangum Street, on Sunday August 22nd with his seasonal Shrimp Burgers.
TechnologySFGate

Dave's Hot Chicken Selects Revel Enterprise to Support Rapid Growth Plans

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Revel Systems, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) and complete business management platform, today announced that its Revel Enterprise® offering has been selected by the industry leader in Nashville Hot Chicken, Dave’s Hot Chicken, as part of a competitive bid. Revel has demonstrated proficiency in bringing restaurants to enterprise scale and supporting the needs of rapidly growing brands. Revel Enterprise has already been successfully implemented at several Dave’s Hot Chicken stores and will eventually be rolled out to hundreds of locations.
Pennsylvania Statefranchising.com

Dave’s Hot Chicken Continues Eastward Expansion, Bringing Seven Units to Dauphin, Lancaster, Berks and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania With New Agreement

Experienced Multi-Unit Franchise Group Signs Deal with Growing Nashville Hot Chicken Concept. August 10, 2021 // Franchising.com // HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, announced today it has inked a franchise agreement with Alex Smigelski, Tom Carpenter and Tom Hughes to open seven locations throughout eastern Pennsylvania, including in Harrisburg, Lancaster, Reading and Wilkes-Barre areas.
Fort Lee, NJboozyburbs.com

Hot Dog Concept Will Open First Jersey Location

Oh K-Dog, a chain of Korean rice hot dog and egg toast restaurants, is coming to Main Street in Fort Lee. A popular street food in Korea — and NYC/North Jersey for that matter — their deep fried hot dogs are filled with choices like mozzarella, squid ink, and potato with toppings like honey butter, parmesan and onion sprinkle —along with sauces like ketchup, gochu, and cheese mustard (View Full Menu).
RestaurantsPosted by
94.3 The Point

This was voted best hot dog in New Jersey

Americans eat 7 billion hot dogs just between Memorial Day and Labor Day alone. That’s according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council. The United States population in 2020 was 331,000,000. To reach 7 billion hot dogs this mean every single living human in this country would need to eat 21 hot dogs between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Chicago, ILQSR magazine

The Buona Companies Make Plant-Based Italian 'Beef' Permanent Menu Item

The Buona Companies, owner and operators of the famous Chicago Family-Owned restaurant group, recently announced that their Plant-Based Italian “Beef” will be a permanent addition to their franchise menu. It will also become available in select retail locations this winter. Customers were first able to try Buona’s Plant-Based Italian “Beef” in April of 2021 as part of the Plant-Based Italian Beefless Sandwich, a vegan alternative to their Original Italian Beef. This sandwich was originally meant to be a limited time offering, but based on the overwhelming positive response – Buona has decided to keep the sandwich on their menu and include it at Whole Foods, Fresh Thyme and Jewel-Osco Grocery Stores starting in November 2021.
Restaurantsvaluenews.com

Coupons & Deals from Jersey Mike's Subs

Categories: Food & Drink, Restaurants | Issue: August 2021. Free regular sub! Buy 1 regular sub, get 2nd regular sub of equal or lesser value free! Free chip and drink with any regular sub purchase. About Jersey Mike's Subs. It started back in 1956, in this actual storefront location and...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Devon Williams

The origin of Music City's signature dish, Nashville hot chicken

NASHVILLE, TN - If anyone asks what the most popular thing from Nashville is, some will answer its music, but someone will definitely talk about Nashville's hot chicken. The dish has taken the world by storm with its signature blend of spices and the juicy chicken, making people want to have more of this signature Nashville dish. Hot chicken has been a culture in Music City, but how did it all start?
Restaurants303magazine.com

Music City Hot Chicken Opens in TRVE Brewing

On Friday, August 6, Fort Collins’ own Music City Hot Chicken will host its grand opening within Baker’s longstanding metal and sour beer hotspot TRVE Brewing. Serving from a freshly-constructed food truck-sized kitchen in the back of the decidedly dark and elongated space, Music City will operate independently, naturally allowing each business to magnify the other’s obvious qualities and abundant personalities. “We’re here to complement their space and not take it over,” mused Sam Graf, who opened Music City with his brother Jordan in 2016. Due in part to the space restrictions, the restaurant will serve a limited list of heavy hitters, with a la carte selections of a chicken sandwich, tenders, fried tempeh and a range of sides. While the menu is indeed slimmed down, all the spice options that helped to put the place on the map — including the infamous Flammable Solid — will still be available.
RestaurantsQSR magazine

Qdoba Signs Multiple Development Deals to Open 10 Stores

QDOBA Mexican Eats, the largest franchise opportunity within the fast-casual Mexican segment, announced today that it has signed multiple multi-unit franchise development agreements to bring 10 new restaurants to four markets across the U.S. The deals include three units each in Maryland, Nebraska and Indiana, and one unit in Texas.
Maple Shade Township, NJrebusinessonline.com

NorthBridge Partners Buys Macy’s Furniture Gallery Store in Maple Shade, New Jersey, for $9.8M

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. — Boston-based industrial investment firm NorthBridge Partners has purchased the 72,625-square-foot Macy’s Furniture Gallery store in Maple Shade, a suburb of Philadelphia, for $9.8 million. The retail building sits on 9.4 acres and was originally built in 1991. Macy’s has occupied the building since 2001 and recently signed a 10-year lease extension. A Cushman & Wakefield team of Andy Merin, David Bernhaut, Andrew Schwartz, Karen Iman, Jordan Sobel, Keith Braccia and Andre Balthazard represented the undisclosed seller and NorthBridge Partners in the transaction.
RestaurantsQSR magazine

Olo CEO: The Digital Restaurant Transformation is Not Just About Delivery

There’s a statistic unfolding in the COVID-19 vacuum that fascinates Noah Glass. The digital conversation for restaurants in 2020, and well before it, centered on delivery. How aggregators disrupted the space. Whether transactions were incremental. The balance of hyper-marketing and long-term viability, and the tug-of-war over guest data. On a base level, it’s easy to figure why. Domestic channel sales climbed nearly 75 percent last year. Delivery’s share doubled to more than 15 percent, according to Rabobank—a financial services company that believes delivery business will run 40–80 percent higher in 2022 than 2019, even when the pandemic event (potentially) settles.
Home & GardenQSR Web

Chester’s Chicken debuts store redesign

Chester's Chicken, a fresh fried chicken QSR with more than 1,200 locations, is introducing its first store redesign in nearly 20 years at three new locations — Durant, Oklahoma; Monroe, Louisiana; and Elk Grove Village, Illinois, according to a press release. The new look features a fresh color palette, updated menu boards and modern architectural and interior brand elements throughout.
New York City, NYHypebae

Frank Ocean's Homer Jewelry Store Opens in New York City

Homer, the Frank Ocean-helmed luxury company that was announced over the weekend, has opened its jewelry store in New York City. Situated at the New York Jewelers Exchange, the store is the only physical location where Homer’s collection can be purchased. Designed in collaboration with New York-based architects Michael Abel and Nile Greenberg, the duo behind ANY, the store’s interiors — characterized by futuristic aluminum and colorful urethane — is described to be the “Homer packaging exploded.” Jewelry pieces, like the Sphere Legs Pendant and the Jax Bracelet, are displayed in glass cases, while a blown-up image of the brand’s printed silk scarf adorns the wall behind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy