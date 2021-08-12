Dave’s Hot Chicken Inks Deal with Amit Patel to Open 14 New Jersey Stores

On Friday, August 6, Fort Collins’ own Music City Hot Chicken will host its grand opening within Baker’s longstanding metal and sour beer hotspot TRVE Brewing. Serving from a freshly-constructed food truck-sized kitchen in the back of the decidedly dark and elongated space, Music City will operate independently, naturally allowing each business to magnify the other’s obvious qualities and abundant personalities. “We’re here to complement their space and not take it over,” mused Sam Graf, who opened Music City with his brother Jordan in 2016. Due in part to the space restrictions, the restaurant will serve a limited list of heavy hitters, with a la carte selections of a chicken sandwich, tenders, fried tempeh and a range of sides. While the menu is indeed slimmed down, all the spice options that helped to put the place on the map — including the infamous Flammable Solid — will still be available.