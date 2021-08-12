Dave’s Hot Chicken Inks Deal with Amit Patel to Open 14 New Jersey Stores
Dave’s Hot Chicken announced it has inked a franchise agreement with Amit Patel to open 14 locations in northern New Jersey. “The New Jersey-New York DMA is very important to our growth. Partnering with an experienced operator with deep community ties like Amit will be key to success in the area,” says Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “I’m thrilled to introduce Dave’s Hot Chicken to more new customers throughout the East Coast.”www.qsrmagazine.com
