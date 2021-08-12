Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Chef Marcus Samulesson, Pepsi to Highlight Black Cuisine in America in New Docuseries

QSR magazine
 5 days ago

To celebrate the rich history behind Black-owned restaurants, Pepsi is partnering with Marcus Samuelsson for a new mini-episodic docuseries called “You Have to Taste This.” Highlighting the diverse diaspora of Black cuisine in America, from Caribbean to Southern and more, the series kicks off with four episodes starting in the South that will take viewers on a culinary journey by uncovering the stories behind the chefs and their unique travel-worthy dishes. The content continues the mission behind the Pepsi Dig In platform, to amplify and drive business to Black-owned restaurants.

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Samuelsson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Racial Injustice#Southern#Chili Bowl#Jamaican#Wynwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Related
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Marcus Samuelsson Teams With Pepsi to Spotlight Black-Owned Miami Restaurants

When Marcus Samuelsson and his partners opened Red Rooster Overtown, they pledged to enrich the historically Black community they joined by hiring from within and shining a spotlight on the neighborhood and its stories. Now, during National Black Business Month, Samuelsson is sharing stories of other Black-owned local restaurants with...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WABE

New Atlanta Pop-Up, La Chingana, Serves Peruvian Cuisine Inspired By Chef’s Family Background

Arnaldo Castillo has been serving delicious flavors from Latin American regions for years, all over Atlanta. Formerly the executive chef for Ponce City Market’s Minero restaurant, Castillo also cooked for Little Trouble and Empire State South. His new pop-up, La Chingana, serves Peruvian cuisine traditional to his own family’s background. His family is from Lima and regions of northern Peru, and Castillo’s food is served alongside stories from his family tradition. He joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes via Zoom to talk about La Chingana and the traditions that inspired his cuisine.
Recipeswosu.org

America's National Cuisine From A World Of Flavors

In his new book, David Page, author and creator of Food Network's “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” takes us on a tour across the United States to discover what makes American food uniquely American. Today on All Sides with Ann Fisher, we talk about the inside story of how Americans have...
TV & VideosYES Network

Chef Marcus Samuelsson is coming to the YES App

World-renowned chef Marcus Samuelsson stopped by the YES booth on Wednesday to discuss his upcoming show on the YES App, Home Plate. Watch the below clip as he tells Michael Kay what to expect from the show coming in September.
Miami, FLPosted by
Time Out Miami

This Michelin-trained chef is bringing his star-powered Basque cuisine to Time Out Market

Something delicious is coming your way, Miami. On Wednesday, Time Out Market Miami unveils its latest concept and you’ll want to be first in line to try. Lur is the first-ever solo restaurant from chef Aitor Garate Berasaluze, who most recently helmed the kitchen at Leku—one of the best restaurants in Miami. The pop-up, which opens on August 11 and sticks around for three months, will serve Spanish tapas with a focus on Basque cuisine, a region Garate Berasaluze knows incredibly well. Born to a family of farmers, ingredients are the cornerstone of his cooking. "My goal has always been about learning the product seeing how it’s made, what’s the seasonality, and based on that, take care of it and always try not to ruin it," the chef explains.
RecipesMaxim

Chef Marcus Samuelsson Shares Recipe For His Favorite Summer Fish Dish

Baha Mar, the sprawling beachfront Bahamas resort, has long been cultivating an impressive culinary roster of celebrity chef-driven eateries, most notably French restauranteur Daniel Bouloud’s Café Boulud and Tuscan butcher Dario Cecchini’s Carna steakhouse. The sun-kissed property's latest buzzy launch comes courtesy of six-time James Beard Award-winning culinarian Marcus Samuelsson,...
Recipesokcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Flavorful West African Cuisine

We are sharing some mouthwatering West African-inspired cuisine from Chef Edie and his restaurant Edie's Grill!. Check out Edie's Grill on Facebook @ediesgrill.com. Find out more about The Collective Cocktails and Kitchens at thecollectiveokc.com. Special thanks to the CHEF'STORE for sponsoring our Living Oklahoma Dining Update. For more on our...
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Explore the cuisine of Vegas’ as-seen-on-TV chefs

Many of us are familiar with watching our favorite chefs and food personalities on TV and then experiencing their cuisine first-hand in Las Vegas. The dynamic restaurant landscape along the Strip has long been a magnetic attraction for celebrity chefs and food media moguls. But this phenomenon has expanded along with the ongoing development of the local dining scene, and now you can catch a different sort of TV chef in various regions of the Vegas valley, always pushing forward with innovative flavors and concepts.
Beauty & FashionBoston Globe

‘Miss Black America’ spotlights everyday heroines

Lavaughan Jenkins applies paint so thickly it looks like cake frosting. In “Miss Black America,” his show at Abigail Ogilvy Gallery, it’s as if oil paint is the very stuff of life, the primordial mud from which we all spring. He shapes his paintings and sculptures with a palette knife, brushes, and his fingers to portray Black figures, mostly Black women wearing couture gowns.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

Hai Hospitality Elects Marcos Leal as Loro's Chef De Cuisine

Hai Hospitality, the restaurant group that is home to award-winning concepts Uchi and Loro, announced last month they have hired Chef Marcos Leal to take the helm of Loro's third outpost. Opening in the Heights neighborhood this fall, the new location adds to the recently opened Dallas location and original...
Mississippi Statewxxv25.com

Mississippi Chef crowned America’s new King of Seafood

Proving Mississippi prepares the best seafood, Chef Austin Sumrall was crowned America’s new King of Seafood at the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in New Orleans. Last Saturday, Chef Sumrall competed in the competition for the first time and won. As the new seafood king, he will travel across the country and abroad to promote U.S. seafood.
New York City, NYdanspapers.com

Chef Highlight: Ursula XVII of Disset Chocolate

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Chef Ursula XVII is a passionate chocolatier who has trained with world-renowned pastry chefs while working at several Michelin-starred restaurants and shops in Europe and the United States. A New York City native with family roots in Catalonia, Ursula spent most of her summers in Barcelona, where she embarked on any baking project she could find. After college, she decided to pursue formal training as a pastry chef.
TV & Videoscommunitynewspapers.com

Highlighting SafeSummers: Good Morning America

Recently, I spoke with Good Morning America to discuss the incredible impact SafeSummers is already having on our South Dade community, and today, the segment aired on national television. My office created and invested a quarter of a million dollars into this program for one reason: to guide our youth...
Restaurantsoaklandside.org

A new Oakland restaurant will celebrate Black women and heritage cuisine

A restaurant celebrating Black heritage cuisine and run entirely by Black women and women of color will open in the Temescal district this fall. Called Roux40, the restaurant is a project of Bay Area native Christina “Lala” Harrison and will be in the former Hog’s Apothecary space (which was briefly Magpie) at 375 40th St. Harrison has an ambitious vision for her restaurant; she wants it to be much more than a just a place to eat.
Indiana, PAIndiana Gazette

New food truck set to offer Mexican and American cuisine

Matadors Food Arena LLC is proud to announce the partnership of Jim and Sherry Libengood, of Dayton, Rick and Nicole Lias, of Dayton, and Kim and Onys Gutierrez, of Indiana. Matadors Food Arena LLC’s first endeavor will be Matadors food truck. Their vision and mission is to provide the best...

Comments / 0

Community Policy