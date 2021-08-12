Cancel
County College of Morris to Hold Auditions for Fall Musical and Drama

ccm.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe County College of Morris (CCM) Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies will be holding auditions for its fall musical and drama in September. The fall auditions will begin for the acclaimed drama, “Radium Girls” directed by Professor Michael Donahue. Inspired by a true story, “Radium Girls” tells a fast-moving, engrossing drama of female laborers who were poisoned and killed by their factory’s radium-based paint. This one-act play ranges from 1918 through the 1940s centered on events that take place right here in New Jersey.

