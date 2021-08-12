One Book, One Hadassah: "Marjorie Morningstar" and Other Essential Reads for Jewish Women

Still Mad: American Women Writers and the Feminist Imagination. SYLVIA PLATH FELT that “[b]eing born a woman is my awful tragedy.” But we sense this isn’t quite so for Sandra M. Gilbert and Susan Gubar, who both seem determined and optimistic by nature. Fifty years ago, these young academics met up at Indiana University, astonished by an atmosphere that sizzled with change. They wound up teaching a course together on female Victorian writers, such as Jane Austen, Emily Dickinson, Virginia Woolf, and the Brontës, whose prose they examined through a newly formulated feminist lens. They felt as if these writers were signaling them from beyond the grave, since much of their prose was laced with a dreaded sense of confinement and claustrophobia. These women authors had hated the relentless pressure of society’s expectations, as well as the way their male contemporaries described all women as either angels or monsters. In 1979, Gilbert and Gubar chronicled their findings in the feminist classic The Madwoman in the Attic, which propelled them to national fame.