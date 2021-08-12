Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

One Book, One Hadassah: "Marjorie Morningstar" and Other Essential Reads for Jewish Women

hadassah.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you ask many Jewish women about a book they particularly cherish, Marjorie Morningstar is often one of the top responses. But why is that the case? What about this particular book speaks to generations of Jewish women? And what other books are considered must-reads?. These questions were raised in...

www.hadassah.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Books & Literaturedbrl.org

One Read’s Furious Hours and the True Crime Renaissance

My Saturday night pastimes is spending a couple of hours watching true-crime programs. A favorite is “Forensic Files II, (my wife calls it “How I Tried to Get Away With Life Insurance Fraud But Failed”) and modeled after the original shows from the 1990s. True-crime podcasts are literally everywhere; pick your flavor of the day on Spotify: “Crime Junkie” on Monday, “Killer Queens” on Tuesday. Still, the preponderance of media related to true-crime comes in book form. Every year an extensive array of smart, culturally relevant books in this genre are released, including the stunning One Read selection this year, Casey Cep’s “Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee.” Contemporary crime writing at its finest, “Furious Hours” weaves many themes together into a seamless whole: the racism tragically embedded in our criminal justice system, America’s bizarre life insurance industry, the psychology of a murderer, voodoo religion and the fascinating legacy of Harper Lee.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

How Contemporary U.S. Literary Fiction Is Beginning To Decolonize

If we still think of books written by white men as the pinnacle of literature, we will never be able to debunk white supremacy and western imperialism. Like Audre Lorde rightly said, “For the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house. They may allow us to temporarily beat him at his own game, but they will never enable us to bring about genuine change.” If we are to bring in a future where the works of BIPOC authors are as accessible and rampant as that of white people, then decolonizing your bookshelf is the need of the hour.
Books & LiteratureLake County News

American Life in Poetry: ode to the flute

In this tiny conundrum of a poem, Ross Gay, a poet who defiantly affirms the possibilities of hope and gratitude, reminds us that the capacity to make a sound, to speak, to sing, is fully connected to the capacity to breathe, to live. Gay​’s recent book of essays, “The Book...
Books & Literaturelareviewofbooks.org

Not Mad Enough

Still Mad: American Women Writers and the Feminist Imagination. SYLVIA PLATH FELT that “[b]eing born a woman is my awful tragedy.” But we sense this isn’t quite so for Sandra M. Gilbert and Susan Gubar, who both seem determined and optimistic by nature. Fifty years ago, these young academics met up at Indiana University, astonished by an atmosphere that sizzled with change. They wound up teaching a course together on female Victorian writers, such as Jane Austen, Emily Dickinson, Virginia Woolf, and the Brontës, whose prose they examined through a newly formulated feminist lens. They felt as if these writers were signaling them from beyond the grave, since much of their prose was laced with a dreaded sense of confinement and claustrophobia. These women authors had hated the relentless pressure of society’s expectations, as well as the way their male contemporaries described all women as either angels or monsters. In 1979, Gilbert and Gubar chronicled their findings in the feminist classic The Madwoman in the Attic, which propelled them to national fame.
Everett, WAHeraldNet

Last year was one for the books — family albums, to be exact

Twenty years ago, when I married my husband, I vowed to myself that I would stay up-to-date on our photo albums. It was easier back then, because we wed in the dark ages before digital cameras. I’d drop off a roll of film at the grocery store and pick it up a week later, praying that at least some of the pictures were decent. Then, I’d take out my collection of Creative Memories supplies, and scrapbook to my heart’s content.
MoviesL.A. Weekly

New Documentary Explores The Meaning of Hilter

In 1985, Don DeLillo’s classic novel White Noise centered on a vexed college professor who had pioneered the field of Hitler Studies. It read like satire, but it wasn’t, really. Sebastian Haffner’s book The Meaning of Hitler had been in print for a decade already, and the fecund realm of reflective study has been expanding ever since. This corpus may propagate infinitely, for the simple reason that there’s no final “understanding” of Hitler as a personality or as cultural signifier, and no real way to reduce the Holocaust to any sort of morally graspable interpretation. He and it will always seem incomprehensible to us, and by “us” I don’t mean the many, many millions of Americans who identify as white supremacists/separatists.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Mother Abandoned Me for Money and Paid Terribly for Her Mistake – Story of the Day

My mother left us to pursue her dream of being a famous Hollywood actress and didn’t want anything to do with us when she got famous. But karma punished her harshly for it. “I’m sorry, Adam. I have to go. This great executive producer has offered me a chance to make it big,” I heard my mother tell my father. When I reached the living room, I saw that she had her bags all packed.
Public Healtharcamax.com

George Takei says people 'willfully unvaccinated' from COVID should be last in line for priority care

Actor and activist George Takei on Sunday said that the “willfully unvaccinated” who refuse to be inoculated against coronavirus should be last in line for priority care. “The willfully unvaccinated who wind up in hospitals from Covid should not receive priority medical care over other very sick or injured people who are as much in urgent need of medical care,” the actor known as Lieutenant Sulu for his years on “Star Trek” said on Twitter.
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
Peter Fischetti

Read all about it: Donations for students are one for the books

The Sprauve Library on St. John Island remains closed almost years after suffering damaged from two hurricanes.Robin Swank/St. John Historical Society. Fifteen hundred miles southeast of Panama City Beach are the U.S. Virgin Islands. Both places are magnets for tourism that rightly claim some of the world’s most beautiful beaches. What they also have in common, unfortunately, is a familiarity with Category 5 hurricanes. And while the Emerald Coast has largely recovered almost three years later, the impact of Hurricanes Irma and Maria almost five years ago is still felt in the Virgin Islands, including tiny St. John.
Books & LiteratureFast Company

This is the one book Bill Gates says you should definitely read this summer

Bill Gates’s favorite author is Vaclav Smil, a Canadian academic who writes dense books that aren’t typically beach reads—say, a 660-page treatise on the idea of growth, or an encyclopedic look at the evolution of the Japanese diet, or a beginner’s guide to the oil industry. Gates loves the deep dives. “I wait for new Smil books,” Gates once wrote, “the way some people wait for the Star Wars movie.”
Books & LiteratureCourier-Express

Reading a book can warp one's mind

Well, no. I only recently came to understand something about the first word of the mathematical discipline we call “quantum mechanics.” It is defined as dealing “with the mathematical description of the motion and interaction of subatomic particles, incorporating the concepts of quantization of energy, wave-particle duality, the uncertainty principle, and the correspondence principle,” according to something called Oxford Languages, which can be reached via Google.
Minnesota StateDuluth News Tribune

Readings & Writers: New title for One Book Minnesota

The Bookstore at Fitger's, 600 E. Superior St., offers these events. Call 218-727-9077 or go to fitgersbookstore.com. 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7: Alex Messenger signs copies of his book "Twenty-Ninth Day: Surviving a Grizzly Attack in the Canadian Tundra." 6-8 p.m. Aug. 14: Christina Clancy will be joined by Chris...
MoviesPosted by
sevendaysvt

The Documentary 'Her Socialist Smile' Explores a Different Side of Helen Keller

Helen Keller (1880-1968) was one of the most inspirational figures of the 20th century. But most people know the writer and activist for her determination to overcome the barriers facing people with physical disabilities in her lifetime, not for her equally fierce determination to replace American capitalism with a system in which the workers control the means of production.
PhotographyPosted by
ARTnews

Essentials: 7 Illuminating Books on Photography

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. While the first photograph was created a decade earlier, 1839 is the year that photography was made practical by the introduction of the daguerreotype, the salt print, and other technologies. Within a decade or so, photography had become a fixture of daily life and even a form of artistic expression, though one that relied on cumbersome cameras to ape the vocabulary of painting. But during the first half of the 20th century, lighter cameras and faster films made it possible...
TV & Videosjewishaz.com

10 Jewish facts about ‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik you should know

In case you missed it, Jewish actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik is officially a new host of “Jeopardy!” She will be hosting primetime and spinoff versions of the beloved game show — including ABC’s recently announced college championship. Bialik may be best known for the memorable characters she’s played, including...

Comments / 0

Community Policy