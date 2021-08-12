Cancel
Should You Use Shea Butter on Your Eczema?

Cover picture for the articleEczema is a common condition that leaves the skin reddened, bumpy scaly, and dry. There are approximately 15 million people who have eczema, and it can be a chronic condition that lasts for years or even a lifetime. Symptoms can be controlled with the right treatment options. A healthcare provider...

New York City, NYAllure

6 Skin-Care Ingredients to Add to Your Routine If You Have Eczema

Experts share the soothing ingredients that help relieve itch from atopic dermatitis. Dry skin is caused by a combination of things — dehydration, environmental stressors, vitamin deficiencies, the list goes on. But there’s a skin condition that causes inflamed, itchy skin. It’s called eczema. According to the National Eczema Association, one in 10 Americans will get eczema at some point in their lives (peaking in early childhood), and there are currently 31.6 million Americans living with it. The bottom line: eczema is real and very common.
Should You Use Coconut Oil for Dandruff?

Should You Use Coconut Oil for Dandruff?

Dandruff occurs when excess skin cells flake off the scalp. Some people notice it as white flakes that they see in their hair or on their clothes. Dandruff can also cause itchiness, but if you scratch it, it can cause scalp irritation, which can worsen the condition. There are a...
Skin CareHealthline

Exactly How Much Sunscreen Should You Use on Your Face?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. There’s a reason sunburns make more sense as a makeup trend: the real kind are burns. That means they’re painful, not to mention...
Skin Caredraxe.com

DIY Face Moisturizer with Shea Butter

You need a daily face moisturizer that includes key nutrients to enhance the skin. These have some of the best ingredients, and it’s surprisingly easy to make!. 1 tablespoon carrot seed oil (NOT carrot seed essential oil; and can substitute jojoba oil) 5 drops lemongrass oil. 10 drops lavender oil.
Why Does My Scalp Smell?

Why Does My Scalp Smell?

If your scalp is healthy, you probably don’t pay much attention to it. However, if the skin beneath your hair starts causing you problems, like a smelly scalp, it can suddenly demand a lot of your time and attention. Many people notice a sour or damp smell coming from their...
Skin Careverywellfamily.com

Do You Need a "Clean" Pregnancy Beauty Routine?

The day you find out you're pregnant, you might start frantically searching things: Can I eat cheese while I'm pregnant? Can I dye my hair in the first trimester? And, do I need to switch my beauty routine to all-natural and organic products?. “It’s important to note that ‘clean’ beauty...
If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
What Are Skin Tags and Are They Dangerous?

Skin tags can pop up on your body when you least expect it — and if you’re freaked out by them, you’re not alone. Many folks worry about whether they are a sign of a more serious health issue. Rest assured, skin tags are non-cancerous and super common. It’s estimated...
Things to Avoid if you have Diabetes

Things to Avoid if you have Diabetes

Undoubtedly, you all must be aware of diabetes. It has become a most common and chronic disease. Also, it is a long-lasting health disorder, will live with you till the grave. Diabetes affects the conversion of food into energy. Most of the food that people eat is broken down into glucose (sugar), which is then mixed with the blood, and, as a result, the pancreas is forced to release insulin. If you are a person with diabetes, so it is obvious that neither your body makes enough insulin nor it can use the insulin, it makes just as it ought to. When there is low amount of insulin or the cells of your body stop responding to insulin, a great amount of sugar is left in your circulatory processes. In a meantime, that can cause severe wellbeing disorders, like coronary sickness, loss of eyesight, and infections related to kidneys. Therefore, there is no proper cure for diabetes but staying active, eating healthy food, and losing weight can help fight against it. Diabetes is the reason for many deaths. Also, it is the leading cause of kidney failure and loss of vision.
As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

Can COVID be transmitted through farting?

Last week, British ministers made the headlines with wild claims that COVID could potentially be spread through flatulence. Their serious concerns may be hilarious to some people, but it’s not an entirely bizarre theory. How is COVID transmitted?. By now, everyone is aware that COVID is transmitted through tiny droplets...
The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
If You Use This Medication, Talk to Your Doctor Immediately, FDA Says

For many people, going to the doctor is the first step toward a better life, whether you're looking for tips on how to eat a more nutrient-rich diet or trying to better manage a condition that's negatively affecting your health. Unfortunately, many people seeking better health through the use of a popular Pfizer prescription medication may be in for a rude awakening, now that multiple lots of the drug are being pulled from the market over safety concerns. Read on to discover if your medication is part of the recall, and find out what to do if you've got the affected drugs at home.
Public HealthWOWK

Who doesn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine?

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – “So it’s very rare for an individual to not be qualified to get the vaccine,” Sheffield explains. “The key reason not to be vaccinated, or what is called a contraindication, is if you’ve had an allergic reaction to that specific COVID vaccine.”. Sheffield says if...
Weight Lossredmond-reporter.com

Best Weight Loss Pills 2021: Top Fat Burner Diet Supplements

In recent years, people have become increasingly aware of their body image. While some choose to embrace it as it is, others need to change it because, at a certain point, it becomes harmful for your health. People resort to multitudes of ways to lose weight, such as low-calorie diets and exercise.
The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
What Taking a Vitamin Every Day Does to Your Body

When it comes to our health, just about everyone is looking for an extra boost—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. That desire has helped vitamins and supplements grow into a $150 billion worldwide industry. If you're considering taking a daily vitamin—or are taking one now—it's important to know there are clear things vitamins can and can't do, as indicated by decades of research. And if you take them the wrong way, they can be harmful. Read on to find out what taking a daily vitamin does to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

