Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early August 2021, starting with this beloved actress… Deux Moi reported on Aug. 4 that, according to an anonymous source, Amy Poehler is "seeing a man right now" who "happens to be a famous architect" in Los Angeles. The "Saturday Night Live" alum, who shares two sons with ex-husband Will Arnett, has managed to keep her love life almost entirely under wraps since her two-year romance with Nick Kroll came to an end in 2015 … so take this potentially exciting news with a hefty grain of salt!