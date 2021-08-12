Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Filed Lawsuit Against State Fair for Gun Restrictions

By Hayley Tschetter
tennesseestar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and others filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota State Fair because of its gun restrictions. The groups argue that the Minnesota State Agricultural Society does not have the authority to bar people from carrying guns at the state fair. According to Minnesota Public Radio, “Ramsey County, whose sheriff is directing fair security this year, is also named as a defendant.”

