Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus Filed Lawsuit Against State Fair for Gun Restrictions
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and others filed a lawsuit against the Minnesota State Fair because of its gun restrictions. The groups argue that the Minnesota State Agricultural Society does not have the authority to bar people from carrying guns at the state fair. According to Minnesota Public Radio, “Ramsey County, whose sheriff is directing fair security this year, is also named as a defendant.”tennesseestar.com
