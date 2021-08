Fear is such a great tool for power. Ask any tyrant. Or Democrat, for that matter. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s offices just issued a statewide mandate to face-mask all K-12 students returning to school this year, effectively setting the stage for all college campuses to do the same, effectively setting the stage for all private businesses to do the same, effectively setting the stage for another lockdown and clampdown and forced quarantining of supposedly free citizens. How so? When the face masks prove as useless at stopping the spread of the [insert name of virus here] as the first time around, the tyrants in Richmond along with their minions around the state will try to tighten the screws on citizens. Make way to clear the streets.