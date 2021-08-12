Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Materials science engineers strive to reduce emissions from aircraft engines

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Post-pandemic vacation travel was among the biggest stories of summer 2021, raising questions about air travel's contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, 710 million tons of global carbon dioxide came from commercial aviation in 2013. By 2017, that number reached 860 million tons, a 21% increase in four years. By 2018, it climbed to 905 million tons, 2.4% of total CO2 emissions.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Materials Science#Co2 Emissions#Aircraft Engine#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Silicon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Netherlands
Related
ChemistryMorning Sun

Boosting the science of creating new materials

A four-year, $5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy will help a Central Michigan University-led team fix a long-standing problem in materials science. CMU physics professors Koblar Alan Jackson and Juan Peralta are leading the effort, accompanied by research teams from Temple University, the University of Texas-El Paso, the University of Florida and the University of Pittsburgh.
Physicsnanowerk.com

Heavily enriched: An energy-efficient way of enriching hydrogen isotopes in silicon

(Nanowerk News) The discovery of isotopes in the early 20th century marked a key moment in the history of physics and led to a much more refined understanding of the atomic nucleus. Isotopes are ‘versions’ of a given element of the periodic table that bear the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons, and therefore vary in mass.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

IHI sees glimmers of hope in civil aircraft engine business

Japan’s IHI sees signs of recovery in its civil aircraft engines business, but warns about the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic. For the first quarter of Japan’s 2021 financial year - which ends on 31 March 2022 – operating losses at IHI’s Aero Engine, Space and Defense unit widened to Y69 billion ($624 million), from Y54 billion a year earlier, according to a financial statement from the industrial group.
Chemistrypasadenanow.com

Caltech, JPL Engineers Create Material Inspired by Chain Mail That Transforms from Flexible to Rigid on Command

Engineers at Caltech and JPL have developed a material inspired by chain mail that can transform from a foldable, fluid-like state into specific solid shapes under pressure. The material has potential applications as a smart fabric for exoskeletons, or as an adaptive cast that adjusts its stiffness as an injury heals, or even as a deployable bridge that could be unrolled and stiffened, according to Chiara Daraio, Caltech’s G. Bradford Jones Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Applied Physics and corresponding author of a study describing the material that was published in Nature on August 11.
IndustryPhys.org

Major nuclear fusion milestone reached as 'ignition' triggered in a lab

Ignition is a key process that amplifies the energy output from nuclear fusion and could provide clean energy and answer some huge physics questions. A new experiment appears to have triggered ignition for the first time, at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in the US, recreating the extreme temperatures and pressures found at the heart of the Sun.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Stringent Government Regulations For Emission Control Is Primary Factor To Drive Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Demand

Fact.MR uses a bottom-up data collection approach for collecting Automotive Engine Encapsulation market demand side historical and base year data. The historical and base year Automotive Engine Encapsulation market sizing is based on the vehicle production and vehicle parc (fleet on road). For OEM Automotive Engine Encapsulation market analysis, the...
SciencePhysics World

Enhanced optical tweezer speeds up nanodiamond transport

Physicists in the US have developed a new platform for trapping and rapidly manipulating the positions of nanoscale quantum objects. Justus Ndukaife and colleagues at Vanderbilt University and Oak Ridge National Laboratory used a combination of gold nanopillar arrays and a specialized optical tweezer to transport individual nanodiamonds to specific locations within just a few seconds. Their techniques could pave the way for a diverse range of advanced quantum technologies.
ChemistryScience Daily

Woven nanotube fibers turn heat energy into electrical energy

Invisibly small carbon nanotubes aligned as fibers and sewn into fabrics become a thermoelectric generator that can turn heat from the sun or other sources into other forms of energy. The Rice University lab of physicist Junichiro Kono led an effort with scientists at Tokyo Metropolitan University and the Rice-based...
ScienceNewswise

Researchers Receive $5.4M to Advance Quantum Science

Newswise — ITHACA, N.Y. -- Cornell researchers and their collaborators will continue to advance quantum science and technology thanks to $5.4 million in new funding from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Cornell is leading two of 29 research projects announced July 23 by the DOE’s Office of Science. The...
EngineeringScience Daily

New algorithm can help improve cellular materials design

The way in which cellular materials will perform can be uncertain and so calculations to help engineers predict how they will react for a particular design, for a given set of loads, conditions and constraints, can help maximise their design and subsequent performance. The research collaborators at the Faculty of...
WildlifeScience Daily

Bioprocess for converting plant materials into valuable chemicals

A team of scientists at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign developed a bioprocess using engineered yeast that completely and efficiently converted plant matter consisting of acetate and xylose into high-value bioproducts. Lignocellulose, the woody material that gives plant cells their structure, is the most abundant raw material on Earth and...
ElectronicsAviation Week

Garmin Introduces Smart Glide Single-Engine Aircraft Safety Feature

Garmin International has introduced Smart Glide, a safety feature to help reduce pilot workload in a single-engine-aircraft loss-of-power emergency. Smart Glide helps a pilot facing the loss of engine power maneuver to a suitable airport. It recommends the airport estimated to be within glide range... Subscription Required. Garmin Introduces Smart...
Aerospace & DefenseWorld Economic Forum

Meet the world’s first zero-emission, hydrogen-powered aeroplane engine

The aviation sector is investing in green technology. A global effort is underway with international airlines pouring millions into innovation being developed by green tech pioneers. One start-up, ZeroAvia, is among the latest cohort of World Economic Forum Tech Pioneers. The aviation sector is facing a double challenge. COVID-19 has...
Medical & Biotechfooddive.com

Motif partners with mechanical engineers and dental experts to understand the science of chewing

Eating is an extremely complex activity, according to Stefan Baier, Motif FoodWorks' head of food science. Once food enters the mouth, it gets broken down at different rates by different teeth during chewing. The tongue is constantly in motion, moving the food around to be chewed, tasted and swallowed. And while that's going on, the mouth produces saliva, which is a complex biological fluid important in lubrication and tasting.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Free electron laser insight: laser-beam interaction in a dipole magnet

SPIE--International Society for Optics and Photonics. Free electron lasers (FELs) generate short-wavelength radiation with extreme brilliance on ultrafast timescales. Developed over the past three decades, FELs provide an important research tool for physics, biology, chemistry, and other areas. Unlike other synchrotron light sources, the amplification of FEL pulses comes from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy