Materials science engineers strive to reduce emissions from aircraft engines
Post-pandemic vacation travel was among the biggest stories of summer 2021, raising questions about air travel's contribution to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. According to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute, 710 million tons of global carbon dioxide came from commercial aviation in 2013. By 2017, that number reached 860 million tons, a 21% increase in four years. By 2018, it climbed to 905 million tons, 2.4% of total CO2 emissions.www.sciencedaily.com
