Molly was such a sweet little peanut. She was so good for her newborn session. Mom requested all neutrals with some blush pink. She brought her wedding garter and we used that as a headband in one of her setups and it was absolutely adorable and so meaningful for mom and dad. Dad is the worship leader at their church and he loves music, so I created a special photo for him too! If you scroll down, you will know it when you see it. Mom is a very talented wedding photographer in Marion, Illinois. It was such a honor that they chose me to document such a special time in their life. Grandma came to the newborn session as well and we got a generation photo of all three. It was the absolute sweetest thing ever. Alanna and her mom wore matching dresses for their image together. Alanna chose to wear one of my dresses from my studio closet for another set of photos. She looked stunning in the rose gold sequin dress. It has to be one of my favorite mom and baby photos of all time. Dad said that one was going up in his office for sure. Mom and dad chose a gorgeous 16x20 wall art of baby Molly along with a beautiful 8x10 folio box. Dad said he knew the moment he walked in the door for the newborn session that he wanted that box at the ordering appointment. I had such a wonderful time with this sweet family during the newborn session and ordering appointment. It felt like we were best friends from the moment they walked in the door. We shared all kinds of stories and got lots of snuggles from little Molly. Her session turned out so beautiful and I can’t wait to document many more memories for this family!