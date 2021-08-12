Scrap the nap: Study shows short naps don’t relieve sleep deprivation
A nap during the day won't restore a sleepless night, says the latest study from Michigan State University's Sleep and Learning Lab. "We are interested in understanding cognitive deficits associated with sleep deprivation. In this study, we wanted to know if a short nap during the deprivation period would mitigate these deficits," said Kimberly Fenn, associate professor of MSU, study author and director of MSU's Sleep and Learning Lab. "We found that short naps of 30 or 60 minutes did not show any measurable effects."www.sciencedaily.com
