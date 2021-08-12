New study shows the potential of DNA-based data-structures systems

Deep learning research has recently witnessed an impressively fast-paced progress in a wide range of tasks including computer vision, natural language processing, and reinforcement learning. The extraordinary performance of these systems often gives the impression that they can be used to revolutionise our lives for the better. However, as recent works point out, these systems suffer from several issues that make them unreliable for use in the real world, including vulnerability to adversarial attacks (Szegedy et al. [248]), tendency to memorise noise (Zhang et al. [292]), being over-confident on incorrect predictions (miscalibration) (Guo et al. [99]), and unsuitability for handling private data (Gilad-Bachrach et al. [88]). In this thesis, we look at each of these issues in detail, investigate their causes, and propose computationally cheap algorithms for mitigating them in practice. To do this, we identify structures in deep neural networks that can be exploited to mitigate the above causes of unreliability of deep learning algorithms.