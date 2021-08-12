Cancel
Science

New study shows the potential of DNA-based data-structures systems

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Newcastle University research offers important insights into how we could turn to DNA into a green-by-design data structure that organises data like conventional computers. The team, led by researchers from Newcastle University's School of Computing, created new dynamic DNA data structures able to store and recall information in an ordered way from DNA molecules. They also analysed how these structures are able to be interfaced with external nucleic acid computing circuits.

