Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Ultrasound remotely triggers immune cells to attack tumors in mice without toxic side effects

Science Daily
 5 days ago

Bioengineers at the University of California San Diego have developed a cancer immunotherapy that pairs ultrasound with cancer-killing immune cells to destroy malignant tumors while sparing normal tissue. The new experimental therapy significantly slowed down the growth of solid cancerous tumors in mice. The team, led by the labs of...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shu Chien
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Cells#Immune Cells#Cancer Treatment#Uc San Diego#Car
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
PharmaceuticalsGenetic Engineering News

Dual Drug Therapy for Alcohol Use Disorder Addresses Existing Treatment Side Effects, Shows Promise in Mice

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), have devised a two-drug therapeutic approach for alcohol use disorder (AUD), which studies in mice suggest doesn’t have the side effects or complications associated with current treatment regimens, and which could feasibly be applicable to other drugs that are sometimes abused. The team showed that using both the drugs—one of which is already in clinical oncology trials— effectively made it possible block the AUD target mTORC1 specifically in the brain, and not in the periphery. When tested in mice, treatment with both drugs attenuated alcohol seeking and drinking.
Diseases & TreatmentsWBAY Green Bay

Dry Needling: Effective Treatment for Chronic Pain By Targeting Trigger Points

Sponsored - To learn more about the different types of chronic pain management Dr. Beck offers, visit Beck-Thibodeau Chiropractic Clinic. Do you or someone you love suffer from chronic pain? There can be relief with the right therapy. Dr. Beck at Beck-Thibodeau Chiropractic Clinic, is experienced in Dry Needling Therapy, as well as Applied Kinesiology, Exercise Rehab, Physiotherapy, Allergy Elimination and more.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

'Inescapable' COVID-19 antibody discovery

Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin—we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Study confirms safety of stem cell therapy for chronic knee pain

A study released in Stem Cells Translational Medicine has confirmed the safety of a novel type of cellular therapy for knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. Conducted by a multi-institutional team of researchers in Japan who had developed the new therapy, the study was designed to confirm that their treatment—which involves transplanting the patient's own mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) into the affected knee—did not cause tumors.
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Genetic Cause of Rare Childhood Inflammatory Disease Revealed

A rare childhood disorder that mimics inflammatory bowel disease termed “Deficiency in ELF4, X-linked,” or DEX for short, has been recently identified. Using genome sequencing, Yale researchers reported they have uncovered the underlying genetic cause of the disorder. Their work may help identify the roots of a host of other inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.
CancerMedicalXpress

Fat 'shield' protects immune cells—and some cancers—from destruction

A newly discovered fat "shield" that prevents natural killer cells from being destroyed by their own deadly biological weapons also allows some cancer cells to evade an immune system attack, a study at Columbia University has found. The findings, which may lead to new treatments for aggressive cancers, were reported...
CancerMedicalXpress

Study points to toxic potential of hydroxychloroquine in mammalian cells

During the height of the pandemic, as scientists worldwide raced to develop a vaccine, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) emerged as a flashpoint of controversy. Pitting proponents of using the drug to fight COVID-19 against skeptics citing a lack of evidence of efficacy, the debate spilled into public view, polarizing national and international opinion.
CancerScience Now

Dual targeting of CTLA-4 and CD47 on T cells promotes immunity against solid tumors

You are currently viewing the abstract. Blockade of CD47, the “do not eat me” signal, has limited effects in solid tumors despite its potent antitumor effects in hematopoietic malignancies. Taking advantage of the high expression of cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) on Treg cells and abundant Fc receptor–expressing active phagocytes inside the tumor microenvironment (TME), we designed and tested a heterodimer combining an anti–CTLA-4 antibody, which targets Treg cells, with the CD47 ligand, signal regulatory protein α (SIRPα), to selectively block CD47 on intratumoral Treg cells. We hypothesized that heterodimer treatment would increase antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis of the targeted Treg cells. We found that anti–CTLA-4×SIRPα preferentially depleted ICOShigh immunosuppressive Treg cells in the TME and enhanced immunity against solid tumors, including MC38 and CT26 murine colon cancers. Mechanistically, we found that CD47 expression on Treg cells limited anti–CTLA-4–mediated depletion and Fc on the heterodimer-enhanced depletion. Furthermore, anti-human CTLA-4×SIRPα depleted tumor Treg cells and exhibits less toxicity than anti-human CTLA-4 in a humanized mouse model. Collectively, these results demonstrate that simultaneously modulating both “eat me” and do not eat me signals induces Treg cell depletion inside the TME and may be an effective strategy for treating solid tumors.
CancerPhysics World

Protons combine with photons to optimize cancer treatments

Proton therapy offers precision tumour targeting with low integral dose to normal tissue. But for certain situations, photon-based radiotherapy may hold the advantage. In some cases, the penumbra of a photon beam may be sharper, for example, while proton treatments of lung or breast cancer can suffer from robustness problems.
San Diego, CAPosted by
SlashGear

Ultrasound and immune cell combo may solve major cancer treatment issue

Researchers with the University of California – San Diego have published a study detailing a new cancer treatment that targets malignant tumors without damaging the surrounding healthy tissue. The treatment was used in mice that had cancerous tumors, revealing that a combination of cancer-targeting immune cells and ultrasound is a promising experimental therapy.
CancerMedicalXpress

New strategy for precise isolation and molecular analysis of circulating tumor cells and fusion cells

A century ago, German pathologist Otto Aichel discovered that tumor cells could fuse with immune cells, forming fusion cells with both immune cell motility and tumorigenic ability of tumor cells, which are more likely to spread and metastasize through the circulatory system. Due to the limitation of currently available approaches, such fusion cells are difficult to be isolated and analyzed thoroughly.
CancerMedicalXpress

Reducing organ transplant side effects

A new research project aims to use personalized anti-rejection medication to reduce the health risks that organ transplant patients experience following surgery. Third-year Ph.D. student Sarah Dart, from The University of Western Australia's Medical School, said her research aimed to optimize immunosuppressant drug use, by analyzing how the immune system responds to an organ following transplantation.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Novel Approaches Optimize Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy for Neuroendocrine Tumors

Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy in patients with neuroendocrine tumors. Rising interest in SSTR2-targeted radiopharmaceuticals has led to the evaluation of numerous ways to optimize peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs),...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Preventive effects of andrographolide on the development of diabetes in autoimmune diabetic NOD mice by inducing immune tolerance.

Chengliang Zhang, Ling Gui, Yanjiao Xu, Tao Wu, Dong Liu. Andrographolide, an active component in traditional anti-diabetic herbal plants, is a diterpenoid lactone isolated from Andrographis paniculata because of its potent anti-inflammatory and hypoglycemic effects. However, the effect of andrographolide on the development of diabetes in autoimmune non-obese diabetic (NOD) mice remains unknown. This study aimed to investigate the protective effects of andrographolide on the development of autoimmune diabetes and clarify the underlying mechanism. NOD mice were randomly divided into four groups and administered with water and andrographolide at 50, 100, and 150mg/kg body weight for four weeks. ICR mice were also selected as the control group. Oral glucose tolerance and histopathological insulitis were examined. Th1/Th2/Th17 cytokine secretion was determined by ELISA. The transcriptional profiles of T-bet, GATA3, and RORγt in the pancreatic lymphatic node samples derived from the NOD mice were detected by RT-PCR. After four weeks of oral supplementation, andrographolide significantly inhibited insulitis, delayed the onset, and suppressed the development of diabetes in 30-week-old NOD mice in a dose dependent manner. This protective status was correlated with a substantially decreased production of interferon (IFN)-γ and interleukin (IL)-2, increased IL-10 and transforming growth factor (TGF)-β, and a reduced IL-17. Andrographolide also increased GATA3 mRNA expression but decreased T-bet and RORγt mRNA expressions. Our results suggested that andrographolide prevented type 1 diabetes by maintaining Th1/Th2/Th17 homeostasis.
CancerEurekAlert

Scientists discover how immune cells survive their battle with cancer

BOSTON – The body’s immune system can recognize and attack cancer cells, but when those are able to overcome this assault, malignant tumors develop in patients. New research led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) uncovers some of the key factors that are needed for survival of immune cells in the battle against cancer. The findings, published in Cell, point to potential therapeutic targets to tip the scales so that the immune system can effectively defeat aggressive cancers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy