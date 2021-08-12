Ultrasound remotely triggers immune cells to attack tumors in mice without toxic side effects

You are currently viewing the abstract. Blockade of CD47, the “do not eat me” signal, has limited effects in solid tumors despite its potent antitumor effects in hematopoietic malignancies. Taking advantage of the high expression of cytotoxic T lymphocyte–associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) on Treg cells and abundant Fc receptor–expressing active phagocytes inside the tumor microenvironment (TME), we designed and tested a heterodimer combining an anti–CTLA-4 antibody, which targets Treg cells, with the CD47 ligand, signal regulatory protein α (SIRPα), to selectively block CD47 on intratumoral Treg cells. We hypothesized that heterodimer treatment would increase antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis of the targeted Treg cells. We found that anti–CTLA-4×SIRPα preferentially depleted ICOShigh immunosuppressive Treg cells in the TME and enhanced immunity against solid tumors, including MC38 and CT26 murine colon cancers. Mechanistically, we found that CD47 expression on Treg cells limited anti–CTLA-4–mediated depletion and Fc on the heterodimer-enhanced depletion. Furthermore, anti-human CTLA-4×SIRPα depleted tumor Treg cells and exhibits less toxicity than anti-human CTLA-4 in a humanized mouse model. Collectively, these results demonstrate that simultaneously modulating both “eat me” and do not eat me signals induces Treg cell depletion inside the TME and may be an effective strategy for treating solid tumors.