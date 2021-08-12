Cancel
8 Ways to Encourage Bible Centered Conversations

By Reid Smith
churchleaders.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Bible is the Word of God, and as the small group leader, it is imperative that you bring people back to Bible centered conversations time and time again (Gal 1:11-12; 2 Tim 3:14-17; 2 Pet 1:20-21, 3:15-16). The Holy Spirit will use your intentionality in this way to bring the power of His Word to everyone’s hearts and work transformation through your group’s conversations (Heb 4:12; Rom 1:16). Bible study of the first century was all about community, and it was just as integral to disciple-making then as it is today! In fact, the New Testament was written to be read aloud and lived out together in the emerging communities of believers who met in temple courts and house churches (Acts 2:36, 5:42).

