Weslaco, TX

Weslaco water treatment plant bribery trial delayed until January

By Dave Hendricks
progresstimes.net
 5 days ago

Faced with a major spike in COVID-19 infections, a federal judge on Thursday bumped the Weslaco water treatment plant bribery trial from September to January. Attorneys for businessman Ricardo “Rick” Quintanilla and former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr. asked to delay the trial. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, which is prosecuting the case, and lawyers who represent former Rio Grande City school board Trustee Daniel J. Garcia wanted to stick to the September schedule.

