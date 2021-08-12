Cancel
Health

LA City Council Moves Forward With Vaccine Requirement for Indoor Public Spaces

californiacitynews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA City leaders voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with an ordinance requiring partial vaccination to enter public indoor spaces. “You not being vaccinated actually impacts the health of everyone else. So, that argument that you have the right to not access the vaccine or not get vaccinated just doesn’t work anymore,” said Council Member Nury Martinez, who co-sponsored the proposal with Council Member Mitch O’Farrell.

californiacitynews.org

Nury Martinez
Mike Feuer
#La City Council#City Attorney#Vaccinations#Restaurants
