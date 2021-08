Do you find yourself not accomplishing any of the goals you set? Could it be possible that you are standing in your own way? This is referred to as self-sabotage, and many of us are guilty of it without even knowing it. The subconscious mind is a powerful thing and there to keep you safe and comfortable. Anytime you try to break out of your comfort zone, your subconscious mind goes on high alert and starts yelling danger…this does not feel safe!